Holly Ramsay is a toned bride-to-be in low-slung sequin skirt

It's all go in the Ramsay household as Holly, the second eldest daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, counts down the weeks to her Christmas wedding. The 25-year-old is set to marry British Olympic swimmer, Adam Peaty, but before then, she enjoyed a staycation hen-do – and one of her outfits stood out from the crowd. The content creator, who joins siblings Megan, 27, Jack, 25, Tilly, 23, Oscar, six, and Jesse, one, in the Ramsay brood, took to Instagram on 21 October to share snippets of the getaway, including a special evening where she opted for a low-rise skirt.

The statement skirt was white and covered in sequins, sparkling as she moved. Staying at the five-star The Grove Hotel and Golf Club in Watford, Holly paired it with a Miu Miu bralet to complete her bridal aesthetic and added a pop of colour with a pair of scarlet patent Prada heels with a block heel. Also during the trip, which involved spa treatments, tonnes of delicious food, and glasses of champagne, Holly was seen wearing a pink and white gingham sundress, and on another day, she donned a ruby red bikini with white linen trousers.

Holly and Adam's upcoming wedding

Holly and her athlete beau, Adam, 30, have been planning their special day since announcing their engagement on 12 September 2024. "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," Holly wrote on social media, captioning a slew of photos from their trip to Mallorca, Spain, featuring her gorgeous yellow diamond engagement ring.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty got engaged in 2024

Maxwell Stone from Seven Stone said at the time: "Holly's dazzling ring features a 2-carat oval-cut fancy light yellow diamond. While these diamonds are relatively more common among coloured stones, they remain rare compared to traditional colourless diamonds.

© Instagram Holly and Adam are tying the knot at Christmas

"The oval-cut gem, known for its versatility, is set in a halo design, surrounded by smaller diamonds, and sits on a yellow gold band that beautifully compliments its radiant hue.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter showed off her stunning engagement ring

The couple met in 2021 when Holly's younger sister Tilly competed alongside Adam in Strictly Come Dancing. They went public with their romance in June 2023 when Holly posted photos from a holiday they had enjoyed together on social media. Holly's father, Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon, confirmed when they are due to tie the knot during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in February 2025, revealing the wedding is scheduled for Christmas and it is a "blessing" for the family.

© Getty Tilly is sharing maid-of-honour duties with her older sister Megan

Opening up to HELLO! in October 2025, Tilly spoke about her role in Holly and Adam's special day. "Me and my eldest sister [Megan] are joint maids of honour," she said. "It's so exciting and we love Adam. We can't wait to welcome him into the family." She added: "I'm embracing that role, helping her out where I can. We're just planning all the fun things we can do – lots of surprises for her!"