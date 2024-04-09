Gwen Stefani details 'insecurities' in her marriage to Blake Shelton as she squashes divorce rumors

Gwen Stefani may sometimes let insecurities and "overthinking" get the best of her, but she knows she's exactly where she's meant to be, and that includes her marriage to Blake Shelton.

The "I'm Just a Girl" singer and her husband met on the set of The Voice ten years ago now, when she joined the singing competition as a judge in 2014.

They started dating in November of following year after they finalized their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively, got married in their Oklahoma ranch in July of 2021, and today, they're stronger than ever.

Speaking with Nylon for a new cover story ahead of No Doubt's highly-anticipated reunion at Coachella, Gwen opened up about the reminders that keep her marriage strong even during times of anxiety and doubt.

Recalling the day she wrote her new duet with Blake, "Purple Irises," she admitted: "I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'"

She explained: "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

© Getty Gwen and Blake on The Voice

"It's an insecurity we both have," Blake himself added, and further shared: "These are conversations that she and I have with each other: 'Are you still going to love me when I'm old or if I forget who I am?'"

Still, Gwen declared that at the end of the day, "the truth is I am in love with my best friend," and maintained: "All this [expletive] I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is – I'm overthinking."

© Instagram The couple recently released a special duet together

She went on: "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," adding: "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," referring to false speculation of tough times in their marriage.

"It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is," Gwen emphasized. "So that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn't write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

© Getty The Stefani-Shelton bunch

Gwen and Blake are largely based in Oklahoma, where she has fully embraced the ranch lifestyle, and her husband even revealed: "Gwen has her own tractor now," adding: "And we're working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it."

She's a doting mom to sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, who just turned ten.

