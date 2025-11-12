Meet Eddie Murphy's model wife Paige Butcher

Both Eddie and Paige keep their lives private and aren't active on social media, therefore, Eddie's newest documentary Being Eddie shows their bond behind-the-scenes. Eddie shared that he's taken on healthier habits since being in a relationship with Paige. He revealed in the documentary: "I used to stay up maybe two days sometimes before I'd go to bed. Then I met Paige and I got on her schedule. Now we watch two episodes of Seinfeld and go to bed." The comedian also shared that the couple have made additions to their family. He added: "We had dogs and now we have cats. We never thought we'd have cats. Never in a million years. But I have more in common with cats than I do with dogs."