Meet Eddie Murphy's model wife Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphygot married to his wife Paige Butcher in 2024, however, their love story began over a decade prior. The two actually met on a film set in 2012, and the rest was history. The couple welcomed two children together, however, they both tend to keep their private lives just that, and don't post on social media. The actor's Netflix documentary Being Eddie was released on November 12; therefore, we're taking a look into his love life below.
Who is Paige?
Paige is originally from Perth, Australia and was born to a fashion designer mother. Her mother would often dress Paige up in her designs, and that's when Paige's interest in becoming a model started. She attended casting calls while going to Santa Maria College which was a Catholic girls' school.
Paige's career
Post-graduation, she won a Cover Girl Cosmetics Supermodel search in 1994, and as a prize, she got a modeling contract with IMG. She was featured in multiple magazines over a span of a decade. Her biggest feature was being Maxim's cover star in 2004. Paige also got involved in the world of acting and was featured in Something's Gotta Give in 2003.
How did Eddie meet Paige?
Eddie met Paige on the set of Big Momma's House 2 in 2012, where she was an extra. They made their first public appearance that year during the red carpet for Spike TV's tribute to the actor called Eddie Murphy: One Night Only. Only a few weeks later, the then-new couple was spotted at a basketball game in Los Angeles.
You may also like
Eddie and Paige's family life and marriage
The duo welcomed their first child Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016 and their second child Max Charles Murphy in 2018. The pair got engaged as Paige was expecting their second child. They tied the knot in 2024 at a small ceremony on the island of Anguilla.
What has Eddie said about Paige?
Both Eddie and Paige keep their lives private and aren't active on social media, therefore, Eddie's newest documentary Being Eddie shows their bond behind-the-scenes. Eddie shared that he's taken on healthier habits since being in a relationship with Paige. He revealed in the documentary: "I used to stay up maybe two days sometimes before I'd go to bed. Then I met Paige and I got on her schedule. Now we watch two episodes of Seinfeld and go to bed." The comedian also shared that the couple have made additions to their family. He added: "We had dogs and now we have cats. We never thought we'd have cats. Never in a million years. But I have more in common with cats than I do with dogs."