George Clooney reveals what life with Amal and their twins is really like

George Clooney is booked and busy career-wise but when he goes home to his family, consisting of wife Amal Clooney and their eight-year-old twins, the working dad leaves the outside noise at the door and cherishes the moments he shares with his loved ones. The Jay Kelly actor gave fans an inside peek into his everyday life and shared: "I get up in the morning and I'm happy that I go to work. I have a beautiful family that I go home to and we have a very lucky life. And if you don't celebrate that, something's wrong," per The Express.

George absolutely adores being both a doting husband and father and he recognizes those roles as the most important ones in his life. His latest character Jay Kelly, in the movie of the same name, is a successful and legendary actor who without hesitation pays more attention to his career than his struggling family life.

Despite all the accolades, he ends up miserable and depressed due to the strained relationship he has with his family. George proudly stated that he cannot relate to the character, which is a success in itself. He revealed: "I don't really relate to this character because I don't have anything like the regrets this guy has."

He went on to explain that unlike Jay, he prides himself on staying connected to his family. George added: "I have a very different life than he does. All the people that I've worked with, they still work with me. And you know, my kids like me. I mean, they're eight. They could change. But at this point they still like me."

© FilmMagic The pair were set up by mutual friends

When it comes to his thriving career, George remains grateful and humble. He continued: "I don't find any reason to complain about anything about being famous and I don't find anything I have to complain about." The actor previously expressed that all the projects in his life are temporary, which further emphasizes why he consciously chooses to focus on his family the most.

He revealed to Vanity Fair: "I didn't really get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old [when ER began]. I'd been working for 12 years at that point. I had a real understanding of how fleeting all of it is and how little it has to do with you, quite honestly."

© Getty Images They got married in 2014

Back in 2013, a mutual friend brought Amal to George's home in Lake Como, Italy, being that she was already in the country on her way to Cannes. Turns out his agent met Amal first and had a hunch that George would end up marrying her, therefore, he set it up. His parents happened to be visiting as well so their first interaction was already a family affair.

© Getty Images George loves being a wife and father

The two hit it off in person and then continued talking over email. They went on their first date in October in London. In April 2014, George proposed to her in Italy, and they got married in Venice in September. In 2017, the happy couple welcomed fraternal twins Alexander and Ella. They've continued to support each other's busy careers and even started The Clooney Foundation for Justice together, which provides complimentary legal help to anyone who's facing abuse in over 40 countries. Talk about a power couple.