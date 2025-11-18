Billy Bob Thornton sets record straight on wearing a vial of Angelina Jolie's blood, 22 years after divorce

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie's relationship made headlines during their two-year marriage in the early 2000s. The former couple was known for their unconventional romantic gestures, and one, in particular, caused a huge stir. The Landman star, 70, and the Maleficent actress, 50, were said to wear vials of each other's blood, and 22 years after their divorce, he is setting the record straight. "We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them," he told Rolling Stone. "That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was. But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."

Billy first broke his silence on the blood vial necklaces in 2014, explaining that they were lockets that contained a small amount of blood in them. "[A] vial of blood is very simple. Angie came home one day with a kit she bought," he said while speaking at Loyola Marymount University's School of Film & Television, according to E! News. "You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That's what it was."

He added: "She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razor blade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets, and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter's baby hair in one. Same thing. From that, we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks."

Billy, who has been married six times, and Angelina first met in 1999 while filming Pushing Tin. They tied the knot a year later in Las Vegas, but their marriage only lasted two years before they divorced in 2003. Looking back on their marriage, Billy admitted that the interest surrounding their relationship "was pretty weird" and the two "couldn't go anywhere" without a frenzy. He explained: "When we met, I was the more famous one. And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Angelina Jolie and ex-husband, Brad Pitt's legal battle

© WireImage Billy Bob Thornton clarified he and Angelina each wore a locket with a small drop of each other's blood

© Getty Images Billy and Angelina Jolie were married for two years

Despite their split, he and Angelina remain "very close friends." Billy said: "Angelina and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

© WireImage Billy and Angelina are still 'very close friends'

Angelina has echoed her ex's sentiments, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2008: "I still love him dearly and think the world of him, and I'm proud to have been his wife for a time. I don't believe in regrets. It's a dangerous habit to get into – it makes you pause in your life if you start thinking back and questioning yourself."