Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's tense legal battle takes a turn with $35million lawsuit — details

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle over the sale of the latter's stake in Château Miraval continues. Over three years into the former's initial filing, claiming that Angelina sold her stake in their property without consulting him or getting him to sign off, new filings from Brad's legal team share emails between the former couple's respective legal teams, with one from November 2023 indicating that he had gone so far as to sue her for $35 million in damages.

Per People, new documents from a filing on October 29 included an email from Angelina's legal team: "The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages."

The emails also included Brad's "continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct." The October 29 filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court came out to 286 pages, with evidence supporting the actor's claim for redacted and unredacted email exchanges from Angelina's team.

Angelina's response

A lawyer for the Maria actress, 50, told USA Today: "Mr. Pitt's reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation – all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers. This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing."

Brad's response

The F1 star, 61, previously filed a claim shutting down his ex-wife's request for $33,000 to pay for legal fees and damages accruing from his team's request for her email exchanges, including with her lawyers, business advisors, and even "image consultants." The Oscar-winning actress has, for the most part, cited attorney-client privilege in denying access to the communications.

© Getty Images A new filing from Brad Pitt's legal team indicates that he'd allegedly filed a $35 million lawsuit against his ex

USA Today further added that the actress challenged the acquisition of the communications, those that "were intended to be confidential," and simply dubbing them as private conversations between herself and her business manager and "close advisors."

© Broadimage/Shutterstock The former couple were married from 2014 to 2019, with their bitter battle over Château Miraval continuing for over three years

Personal content

One of the emails in Brad's latest filing also includes an alleged email exchange between Angelina and her business manager concerning her brother James Haven Voight and apparently keeping him financially afloat. "I need to remove all stress. I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry. So I would like us to discuss better support. And not continuing relationships that you see cause me stress," they read.

© Getty Images "This once again confirms that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina."

She points to "financial situations like Jamie" and dubs it "wrong," claiming it has left her to a point where "I just give and give and don't even get a thank you," adding: "It's not for me to have to worry that I am always responsible every year no matter what. And he doesn't need to save because he isn't advised and always gets funds." The next hearing in their case is scheduled for December 17.