Angelina Jolie calls out 'liar' days after Brad Pitt divorce is finalized: 'People don't say what they mean'

Angelina Jolie is re-entering the spotlight this year like never before, starring in the biopic Maria and netting some serious Oscar buzz for her performance.

The actress, 49, also closed out her 2024 with a major personal update — after eight long and highly publicized years, her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt was finalized.

Just days after, the star's words were published in a new interview with W Magazine as part of their Best Performances issue (also including the likes of Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more).

Angelina was asked during the conversation about her pet peeves, and she cryptically responded: "So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar. Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel."

While avoiding specifics, she continued to elaborate: "There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean."

After years of tense legal battles over their shared properties, like Chateau Miraval, and other assets, the couple once dubbed "Brangelina" finally tied up all the loose ends on their split, which first began in 2016 after their separation.

In September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." They were declared legally single in 2019, but proceedings continued after Brad, 61, sued her for sharing a part of their co-owned winery to a third party, and she hit back with a countersuit in which she alleged he physically and verbally abused her and their children on a plane in 2016.

Angelina has since remained single, although has been linked to other figures in recent years. Since 2022, Brad has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 32.

© Pablo Larraín/Netflix The actress stars as Maria Callas in the biopic of the same name

A lawyer for Angelina shared a statement with People, saying the actress is now "focused on finding peace and healing for their family," adding: "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." Brad or his representatives have not yet shared a comment.

Their terse relationship has also spilled over into the lives of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Shiloh has already legally dropped the name "Pitt" from hers, while Zahara and Vivienne also go by simply "Jolie" in their public-facing lives.

© Getty Images Angelina and Brad share six children, all of whom remain close with their mom

In her conversation with W, the Girl, Interrupted actress also mentions her kids, specifically 23-year-old Maddox, beaming over how they both have a shared passion for flying.

When asked if she got nervous when he flew his plane, she joked: "No. Maybe I just have a big family," and continued: "I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love."

© Shutterstock Angelina and Brad first separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2024

"I think that's more dangerous, to walk so tentatively through life that you don't take a risk. You don't wake up with passion. I think that's scarier. I'd rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate."