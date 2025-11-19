Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CMA Awards 2025: how to watch, host, performers, presenters, nominees, more
Find out all you need to know about the 2025 CMA Awards, from how to watch to the performers, nominees, and more

photo of lainey wilson for cma awards 2025© CMA Awards
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Country music's biggest night returns to Nashville, Tennessee, with the 59th Annual CMA Awards taking place on Wednesday, November 19. 

The celebrations kicked off early as winners were revealed in two categories on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday morning: Post Malone and Blake Shelton won Musical Event of the Year for "Pour Me A Drink," while Ella Langley and Riley Green grabbed the win for Music Video of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me." 

Find out all you need to know about the 2025 CMA Awards below.

photo of 2025 cma awards logo© CMA Awards

The 2025 CMAs take place November 19

How to watch

The CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 19, from 8:00-11:00 PM ET on ABC, and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Lainey Wilson attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty

Lainey is the first woman to host the CMAs solo in 34 years

Host

Nine-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson is making history this year as the host of the 2025 CMA Awards, marking her as the first woman to host the awards solo in 34 years, following Reba McEntire in 1991 and Dolly Parton in 1988. This comes after her first co-hosting slot at the award show last year alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

"I got some big ol' shoes to fill, so I don't take it lightly," she said ahead of the awards ceremony.

Luke Combs performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Luke Combs is among the performers at the 2025 CMAs

Performers

Show-stopping performances from some of the biggest names in music have been confirmed for this year's CMAs.

Artists taking to the stage include Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Photo shared by Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram of her and Billy Ray Cyrus© Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are among this year's presenters

Presenters

The 2025 CMAs presenters and special guests include Alison Brown, Jessica Capshaw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Elizabeth Hurley, Cody Johnson, Bert Kreischer, Lady A, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Steve Martin, Leanne Morgan, NE-YO, Chris O’Donnell, Kimberly Perry, LeAnn Rimes, Alan Ritchson, Lara Spencer, Billy Bob Thornton, Grace Van Patten, Gretchen Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

photo of vince gill with guitar© David McClister

Vince Gill will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Country Music legend Vince Gill is the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Gill will accept the honor during the 59th Annual CMA Awards, following a special tribute performance.

Vince has solidified his place as one of Country Music's most renowned artists. An Oklahoma native, he has released 20 albums, sold more than 30 million records, and charted 45 singles.

split image of Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson © Getty Images

(L-R) Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson are all up for six awards

Nominees

The 2025 CMAs are the first time three solo female country artists – Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson – are tied for the most nominations. All three are up for six awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Discover all the nominations below.

Entertainer of the Year 

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion 

Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem 

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind 

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year 

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year 

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year 

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the Year 

Lainey Wilson, "4x4xU"

Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"

Zach Top, "I Never Lie"

Ella Langley and Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me"

Song of the Year 

Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson, "4x4xU"

Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"

Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top, "I Never Lie"

Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock, "Texas"

Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere, "You Look Like You Love Me"

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Brent Mason

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

