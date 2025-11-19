CMA Awards 2025: how to watch, host, performers, presenters, nominees, more

The 2025 CMAs are the first time three solo female country artists – Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson – are tied for the most nominations. All three are up for six awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Discover all the nominations below.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
Zach Top, Cold Beer & Country Music
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
New Artist of the Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Single of the Year
Lainey Wilson, "4x4xU"
Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"
Zach Top, "I Never Lie"
Ella Langley and Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me"
Song of the Year
Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson, "4x4xU"
Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"
Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top, "I Never Lie"
Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock, "Texas"
Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere, "You Look Like You Love Me"
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Brent Mason
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells