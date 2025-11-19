CMA Awards 2025: how to watch, host, performers, presenters, nominees, more

Country music's biggest night returns to Nashville, Tennessee, with the 59th Annual CMA Awards taking place on Wednesday, November 19.

The celebrations kicked off early as winners were revealed in two categories on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday morning: Post Malone and Blake Shelton won Musical Event of the Year for "Pour Me A Drink," while Ella Langley and Riley Green grabbed the win for Music Video of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me."

Find out all you need to know about the 2025 CMA Awards below.

1/ 6 © CMA Awards The 2025 CMAs take place November 19 How to watch The CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 19, from 8:00-11:00 PM ET on ABC, and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.



2/ 6 © Getty Lainey is the first woman to host the CMAs solo in 34 years Host Nine-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson is making history this year as the host of the 2025 CMA Awards, marking her as the first woman to host the awards solo in 34 years, following Reba McEntire in 1991 and Dolly Parton in 1988. This comes after her first co-hosting slot at the award show last year alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. "I got some big ol' shoes to fill, so I don't take it lightly," she said ahead of the awards ceremony.

3/ 6 © FilmMagic Luke Combs is among the performers at the 2025 CMAs Performers Show-stopping performances from some of the biggest names in music have been confirmed for this year's CMAs. Artists taking to the stage include Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

4/ 6 © Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are among this year's presenters Presenters The 2025 CMAs presenters and special guests include Alison Brown, Jessica Capshaw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Elizabeth Hurley, Cody Johnson, Bert Kreischer, Lady A, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Steve Martin, Leanne Morgan, NE-YO, Chris O’Donnell, Kimberly Perry, LeAnn Rimes, Alan Ritchson, Lara Spencer, Billy Bob Thornton, Grace Van Patten, Gretchen Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.



5/ 6 © David McClister Vince Gill will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Country Music legend Vince Gill is the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Gill will accept the honor during the 59th Annual CMA Awards, following a special tribute performance. Vince has solidified his place as one of Country Music's most renowned artists. An Oklahoma native, he has released 20 albums, sold more than 30 million records, and charted 45 singles.