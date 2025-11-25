Inside the lavish $6 million tech billionaire wedding: From J.Lo's performance to Donald Trump Jr.

Netra, daughter of Indian pharmaceutical CEO Rama Raju Mantena, married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a luxe wedding near Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace, the grand location featured in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.

The nuptials oozed opulence, from a special performance by Jennifer Lopez, a lavish 15-foot wedding cake sculpted to resemble a miniature palace, and a staggering $6.7 million budget. Guests included the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson, Ram Charan, Sophie Choudry, and Nora Fatehi.

J.Lo performed her greatest hits, including "Waiting for Tonight" and "On The Floor", as she took to the stage in a silver embellished bodysuit that was layered with fringe tassel detailing. She later slipped into a black latex number that featured large cutouts on the bottom. For the ceremony, the singer donned a rose gold saree that featured intricate jewel embellishments. The garment was layered with a matching blouse and styled with emerald-encrusted jewellery. Jennifer's luscious cinnamon-hued locks were swept up in a half-up, half-down style while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez's wild performance at lavish $6 million tech billionaire wedding Jennifer Lopez's wild performance at lavish $6 million tech billionaire wedding

The all-white multi-tiered cake was made by Paris-based luxury cake designer and pastry chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleu. Neta looked stunning in a red embellished saree that featured delicate gold embroidery. The look featured a long-sleeve crop top with a maxi skirt that flared out and danced around the silhouette.

Vamsi is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a platform dedicated to streamlining delivery and takeout operations for restaurant chains. Under his technical leadership, the company has reached an estimated valuation of $18–25 million, and he was recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

"One standout element from the haldi ceremony this morning was an auto crafted entirely from rattan (cane)," event designer Ambika Gupta shared with HELLO! India. "For the DJ booth, we recreated a rattan suitcase, and a Tarun Tahiliani–inspired, intricately hand-embroidered fabric panel; which was designed just for Netra and Vamsi and became their couple backdrop," she added.

See inside the million dollar wedding

Jennifer Lopez and the happy couple

Posing with guests

First dance

Jennifer Lopez's dress