20 most expensive celebrity engagement rings: From Taylor Swift's $5m 'antique' to Blake Lively's $2m pink diamond

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged this week

In August 2025, the Internet and the NFL's favourite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, announced that they were officially engaged after more than two years of dating. Taking to social media to share the news, with a beautiful photoshoot in a floral setting to capture the moment, the pair caused quite a stir thanks to the singer's incredibly lavish engagement ring.

HELLO! understands that Travis worked with jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the 'Old Mine Brilliant Cut' diamond. Celebrity jeweller George Khalife estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million (£742,000) to $5 million (£3.71m). This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond). It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."

According to Jeremy Kanze, co-founder and CEO of The Diamond Store: "Taylor's engagement ring is a breathtaking blend of timeless romance and modern design. Featuring what appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond of 20 carats or more, it's set in a warm yellow gold rub-over setting, which gives the stone a clean, contemporary finish while offering maximum protection." The jewellery expert anticipates that the ring "will undoubtedly spark a surge in demand for yellow gold rub-over-set rings."