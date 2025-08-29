20 most expensive celebrity engagement rings: From Taylor Swift's $5m 'antique' to Blake Lively's $2m pink diamond

Whether it's kept under wraps or announced through a photoshoot and social media post, a celebrity engagement is always thrilling news. Easily the most exciting part of any of them has to be the glamorous statement accessory that can steal any spotlight: the engagement ring. When it comes to celebrity engagement rings, they're often bold and lavish, but the biggest A-listers take it to the next level, with an immense budget and impressive rocks. We're talking enormous diamonds, one-of-a-kind designs, and stones of colours you'd never expect. Scroll down to dive into the prettiest and priciest celebrity engagement rings of all time…
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged this week
Taylor Swift
In August 2025, the Internet and the NFL's favourite power couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, announced that they were officially engaged after more than two years of dating. Taking to social media to share the news, with a beautiful photoshoot in a floral setting to capture the moment, the pair caused quite a stir thanks to the singer's incredibly lavish engagement ring.
HELLO! understands that Travis worked with jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the 'Old Mine Brilliant Cut' diamond. Celebrity jeweller George Khalife estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million (£742,000) to $5 million (£3.71m). This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond). It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."
According to Jeremy Kanze, co-founder and CEO of The Diamond Store: "Taylor's engagement ring is a breathtaking blend of timeless romance and modern design. Featuring what appears to be an elongated cushion-cut diamond of 20 carats or more, it's set in a warm yellow gold rub-over setting, which gives the stone a clean, contemporary finish while offering maximum protection." The jewellery expert anticipates that the ring "will undoubtedly spark a surge in demand for yellow gold rub-over-set rings."
Rita Ora is married to director Taika Waititi
Rita Ora
Rita Ora admitted that she actually went ring shopping after her proposal to her husband, Taika Waititi. She showed off the ring, a yellow gold band with a square-shaped emerald surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds, for the first time in February 2023 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She revealed, about ring shopping: "I just wanted it to feel really right, and so I may have taken him to the shop, and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."
Maxwell Stone, creative director of Steven Stone, noted that the deep colour of Colombian emeralds means they are "typically the most expensive in the world", and estimated her ring was worth approximately $500,000 (around £416,000). Meanwhile, Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn, similarly said: "These stones can be worth around £40,000 per carat, or in some cases up to £100,000 per carat."
Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014
Kim Kardashian
Kanye West went to celebrity favourite jeweller Lorraine Schwartz when picking out an engagement ring for Kim Kardashian in 2013. Featuring a 15-carat cushion cut diamond, the sparkler is worth an estimated £3 million. Kanye proposed to Kim on the evening of her 33rd birthday, after hiring out the AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco for the occasion and inviting her close family and friends. The former couple split in 2021.
The singer is married to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani
'Hollaback Girl' singer Gwen Stefani flashed her gigantic engagement ring when she and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020. The Voice star's dazzling ring features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds on either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.
The socialite is married to The X Factor judge Simon Cowell
Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell has an estimated net worth of $600 million, so we're not surprised that he proposed with a very hefty oval-shaped diamond. The Britain's Got Talent judge popped the question over Christmas 2021 during a holiday to Barbados, and since then, jewellers have estimated that Lauren's rock is worth anything from $250k to $2.5 million. Zack Stone, Managing Director of Steven Stone, said: "The centre diamond is huge, approximately 20ct. It looks like it’s D colour, which makes it an incredibly high-value stone."
The Chicago star's ring is breathtaking
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband Michael Douglas opted for a vintage 10-carat marquise diamond ring designed by Fred Leighton. It is estimated to be worth £310,000-£335,000, although some have reported Michael spent a whopping $1 million on it. Kate Earlan-Charnley, Design Director at jewellers Taylor & Hart provided a valuation of the diamond and told HELLO!: "In addition to the impressive 10-carat marquise centre diamond, set east-west, is a hidden halo of diamonds with a diamond pave eternity band."
Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez proposed with an incredible ring
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez pulled out all the stops when it came to choosing an engagement ring ahead of his romantic proposal in the Bahamas. The sportsman presented the Jenny from the Block singer with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond that has been estimated to cost anywhere between £1 million and £3.8 million.
J.Lo's former husband Marc Anthony also gave her an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring thought to be worth £3 million ahead of their wedding in June 2004, while her current husband Ben Affleck proposed in 2022 with a natural green diamond flanked by white trapezoid diamonds which is estimated to cost between $3 million and $10 million.
The actress had one of the most incredible engagement rings
Scarlett Johansson
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost splashed out an estimated $400,000 (£321,000) on a unique engagement ring for Scarlett Johansson when he proposed in May 2019. The ring features an 11-carat, light brown egg-shaped diamond set on a black band and is believed to have been designed by James de Givenchy, founder of jewellery label Taffin.
The former Spice Girl has quite the collection of rings
Victoria Beckham
While her original engagement ring – a marquise-cut diamond – was estimated to have been worth £65,000, Victoria Beckham has since amassed a huge collection of engagement rings from her husband David over the past two decades, which is likely to be worth millions. Victoria now has a collection of 15 engagement rings, some of which she has paid for herself, and others which David has bought for her.
Beyoncé and Jay Z are a music industry power couple
Beyoncé
Beyoncé's engagement ring from her husband Jay Z, from when he proposed to her back in December 2007, is also designed by Lorraine Schwartz, and features an 18-carat emerald cut diamond with a split shank. The rapper splashed out an estimated £3.8 million on the flawless ring.
Liam Hemsworth proposed to the singer in 2012
Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth spent an estimated $250,000 (around £203,000) on an engagement ring for Miley Cyrus when he first proposed in 2012. Neil Lane jewellers, who made the 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond ring for Liam, said he came to them wanting "something unusual… something really beautiful and romantic". It was handcrafted in 18-carat gold with intricately carved diamond floral motifs in an art nouveau pattern.
The centre stone is a real talking point: it’s an antique dating back to the late 19th century. “It was hand-cut around 1880 or 1890 and it’s unique and in its original form,” Neil told People. After previously calling off their engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2018.
The Catwoman star's engagement ring was one of a kind
Halle Berry
Halle Berry’s engagement ring from Olivier Martinez is worth an estimated $200,000 (£163,000) and is a real one-of-a-kind. The exquisite ring features a four-carat emeraldat its centre that is "perfect" in colour and which was sourced from "closed-down mines in Muzo, Colombia". The couple tied the knot on 13 July 2013, but divorced in January 2017 after almost three years of marriage.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married for around two years
Angelina Jolie
The emerald-cut 16-carat diamond engagement ring that Brad Pitt bought for Angelina Joliehas been valued at approximately £1.2 million, and was from designer Robert Procop. The diamonds were custom cut and shaped to complement Angelina's hand and encircle her finger, and Brad was said to have spent a year designing the ring to ensure it was perfect.
The singer and her billionaire finacé weren't engaged for long
Mariah Carey
When billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey in 2016, he did so with a striking 35-carat diamond ring said to be worth £8 million, and designed by Wilfred Rosado. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways just a few months later, and the singer is said to have sold her engagement ring to a Los Angeles jeweller.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively married in 2012
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds enlisted the help of celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to help him find the perfect jewel for his bride-to-be, Blake Lively. Theflawless pink oval diamond was set in rose gold and pave diamonds with a nod to art deco, and Ryan was heavily involved in the finished design, which is worth an estimated $2 million (£1.6 million). Blake and Ryan were married in September 2012 at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant.
Prince William proposed in 2010
The Princess of Wales
Princess Kate's sapphire engagement ring is immeasurably iconic, having once belonged to Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana, so it's not at all surprising that it has a high value. Although the 12-carat sapphire ring with 14 solitaires was originally valued at £28,000, it is now said to be worth approximately £300,000.
The socialite's former boyfriend pulled out all the stops
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's former boyfriend Paris Latsis spent an estimated £3.58 million on a 24-carat emerald-cut diamond ring when he proposed in 2005. The socialite kept the ring after their break-up a few months later, and reportedly auctioned it off for £1.5 million to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
The Princess of Monaco had a fittingly lavish ring
Grace Kelly
When Academy-award winning Hollywood actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco, she wore a 10.47-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two baguettes from Cartier. The beautiful diamond ring reportedly cost around £3.1 million. The pair remained together from their marriage in 1956, right until she passed away in 1982.
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were married for just over 10 years across two marriages
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor is known for her impressive jewellery collection, which she loved so much she even wrote a book about it. However, her most iconic – and expensive – engagement ring is the 33.19-carat Asscher cut diamond ring given to her by Richard Burton in 1968. The ring sold for $8.8 million (around £6.7 million) at Christie's in 2011, but is probably worth even more today.
The widow of JFK remarried in 1968
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Another of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy, who was given a near-flawless 40.42-carat marquise-cut diamond ring by Aristotle Onassis in 1968. The billionaire bought the huge diamond from Harry Winston, but she only wore it two times before it was stored in a New York City bank vault until her death. The ring was sold at auction for £1.97 million in 1996.
