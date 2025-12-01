Reba McEntire interrupts Today's Savannah Guthrie over mishap about marital status

Reba McEntire quickly corrected Savannah Guthrie on air when the Today host brought up her love life. During the interview on December 1, the two spoke about Reba's hit sitcom Happy's Place when Savannah added: "You also met your husband there. So Rex, good ole Rex…"

© Getty Images Reba and Savannah had an awkward on-air interaction about Reba's love life

The actress immediately interjected while pointing her index finger at the host and said: "Well, now wait a minute." She confirmed that she was still a fiancée, not a wife yet. She added: "Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we're just engaged." Savannah said: "You're engaged, I'm sorry." Reba expressed that she was worried that her family would think she kept the news a secret from them.

© Getty Images Savannah mistakenly called Rex her husband

She added: "My family will go, 'Wait, you didn't tell us?!'" Reba laughed and Rex was seen laughing along on camera backstage, as Savannah noted: "Good point." Savannah continued: "[Your] fiancé, who is here, there. But wait a minute, so you're engaged now. You work together. How fun is that?" Reba explained: "It's a blast. He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse. Me, not so much on the rehearsal part. So, he really makes sure that I know my lines, [and] that I'm ready to go when we have to have tape day. We have a blast. We're so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together and then go home together." Rex fittingly plays her romantic partner on the show.

© WireImage Reba worried that her family would think they got secretly married

This isn't the first time that the actress has publicly gushed about Rex. For his 69th birthday in November, Reba shared on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the love of my life! So thrilled we get to have coffee camp together, go to work together, and have fun at Happy's Place together! Have a great birthday, Sugar Tot!!!!!" The duo first met in 1991 on the set of The Gambler Returns. They reconnected almost three decades later and then the sparks flew in 2020. Four years later, Rex romantically proposed on Christmas Eve with a gorgeous oval-cut di

© Getty Images Rex plays Reba's partner on their TV show

Reba revealed how happy she was about finding love again later on in life. She adorably expressed per USA Today: "I'm having a blast. I feel like a teenager again. It's just a wonderful time." The pair shared the happy news during the Emmy Awards in September 2025 and Reba said: "I'm 70 years old, 50 years in the business, and I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life. God saved the best for last."

They enjoy each other's company and working together. Reba added: "We're great rehearsal partners. We'll go to bed with our scripts and wake with them, but many mornings we sit out back and watch the hummingbirds while having coffee." She added: "In the morning, when I'm shuffling down the hall to get Coffee Camp, Rex will say, 'You're the prettiest woman in the world.' And I'll say, 'OK, put your glasses back on.'"