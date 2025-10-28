Meet John Cleese's 'wonderfully playful' fourth wife who's 31 years his junior

John Cleese is a British comedy legend, best known for his work with beloved troupe Monty Python and alongside the late Prunella Scales in the hit BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, where fans fell in love with the chaotic marriage dynamic between Basil and Sybil Fawlty that he and Prunella brought to life so memorably. However, off-screen, the 86-year-old's love life is a lot more peaceful, as John has been happily married to his fourth wife, Jennifer Wade, since 2012, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO! at the time. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer's marriage…

Who is Jennifer Wade?

Jennifer Wade, the fourth wife of John Cleese, is a jewellery designer who has a self-titled brand, Jennifer Wade Jewellery. According to the brand's website, her designs are "not just reflections of her global upbringing and love for gemstones, nature and animals, they also embody something truly special".

© WireImage John Cleese and Jennifer Wade in Piccadilly Circus in 2025

They state that each piece represents "enchantment and emotional connection", striving to serve as "cherished symbols of personal stories and memories", rather than mere accessories.

Speaking to Country & Townhouse magazine in 2016 about her newest collection at the time, she shared that she works with artisans to source the best materials, adding, "My ethos of understated interpretations of classic designs is certainly pushed to new levels with a very innovative new range of necklaces, bracelets and earrings."

John Cleese and Jennifer Wade's relationship timeline

John and Jennifer first met in 2009, according to The Sun, and married three years later in an intimate ceremony in the most exclusive villa in Mustique, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. At the time, John called Jennifer an "extraordinary one off" and was fighting back tears during the wedding. He also said: "I knew from the first moment I met her that this could be something very serious." Jennifer called the couple "kindred spirits", adding: "When people see us together, they immediately get it."

© Getty Images John Cleese and Jennifer Wade together in 2011

Despite three failed marriages in the past, John told HELLO! that he still had faith, and just needed to find the right person: "I never felt there was anything wrong with the institution of marriage – the only thing wrong was my ability to choose the right person. I couldn't imagine being with anyone other than Jenny now. And with my record, that's a pretty remarkable thing to say."

John was first married to American actress Connie Booth between 1968 and 1978, then to model Barbara Trentham between 1981 and 1990, and later to American psychotherapist Alyce Eichelberger for 16 years from 1992 to 2008.

John Cleese and Jennifer Wade's "wonderfully playful" dynamic

Though they've been married for more than 10 years, the couple are still just as happy as ever. In 2020, John told Daily Express: "I'm married to the most wonderfully playful woman. We spend all our time hiding in cupboards and trying to scare each other. I remember not long ago, I got back to the flats and I looked around and called and no sign."

© GC Images John Cleese and Jennifer Wade at a restaurant together in 2014

Continuing the story, he recalled that he was shocked by Jennifer when she grabbed his ankle from under the bed while he was looking for her. "It frightened the [expletive] out of me – she'd been lying under the bed for 10 minutes!" he joked. It comes as no surprise that a comedian like John needs a good laugh in his marriage!