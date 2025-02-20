Fred Sirieix marries longtime partner in lavish Jamaican wedding

Congratulations are in order for Fred Sirieix, who married his longtime partner Fruitcake in a stunning ceremony held in Negril, Jamaica.

The 53-year-old French maitre d'hotel wed his fiancee of around five years on Tuesday. The couple exchanged their vows at the luxury villa, Pattoo Castle.

Fred shared a photo on Instagram of the pair beaming on their big day, with the TV star looking suave in a white tuxedo whilst his bride looked breathtakingly beautiful in an elegant, strapless gown.

The First Dates star penned the caption: "18.02.2025" to signify the wedding date.

© Jeff Spicer Fred and Fruitcake announced their engagement in 2020

The comments section was quickly inundated with congratulations from famous friends, including Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford and actress Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sara wrote: "Huge congratulations you two and fruitcake looks stunning!" while Greg commented: "Huge congratulations my friend."

Jamie added: "Congratulations," alongside two red heart emojis.

© @fred_sirieix / Instagram Fruitcake excitedly displayed her stunning diamond ring

Fruitcake also shared the photo on her Instagram page and gave her followers a glimpse inside the venue on her Instagram Stories, which showed the stunning tables inside the villa which were decorated with candles and flowers while fairy lights hung from the walls.

In another video posted on Fred's Instagram stories, the TV presenter told his followers: "We got married yesterday."

Fruitcake excitedly interjected: "Finally, we did it!" whilst showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

The wedding is a long time coming for the couple, who announced their engagement in March 2020 but had to hold off on tying the knot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© Instagram The couple wed in Jamaica

Speaking about getting down on one knee on Good Morning Britain, Fred previously said: "It was perfect because she said yes. That's the main thing. The only thing though is I did not get a ring. But I've now managed to do it because we are out of lockdown, so the ring is there and she is very happy. So all is well!"

Before his relationship with Fruitcake, Fred was in a relationship with Italian Alessandra Spendolini, with whom he shares two children: Olympic bronze medal winner Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and son Lucien.

© David M. Benett Fred and Fruitcake delayed their wedding due to the pandemic

Fred is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his role on Channel 4's First Dates but has also appeared on various celebrity reality shows, including I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Last year, he was part of the BBC's Olympic coverage in Paris and is also known for travel programmes, including Remarkable Places To Eat.