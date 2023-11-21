I'm a Celebrity star Fred Sirieix's famous daughter revealed

Fred Sirieix's adventures in Australia have begun! As part of the 2023 line-up for I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here, the First Dates star is settling into jungle life, and while the endless bushtucker trials will be keeping Fred busy, we're sure the father-of-two will also be missing his kids, Andrea and Lucien – plus, his fiancée, known publicly as "Fruitcake".

Prior to meeting his future bride, Fred, 51, was in a 12-year relationship with Alex Spendonlini, with whom he welcomed his two children, and did you know that his daughter, Andrea, is a professional diver for Team GB?

An Olympic star, at just 18, Andrea has already competed at the World Aquatics Championships, European Aquatics Championships, Commonwealth Games, and the British Diving Championships, among others.

Incredibly proud of his daughter, Fred is among Andrea's biggest fans, and often posts about her achievements on social media.

Back in August, the I'm a Celebrity star shared a video of Andrea competing in a synchronised diving event. "BRONZE! #synchro #10m #diving #worldcup third and final leg #Berlin," he penned in the caption.

A few months prior, Fred had wished his daughter luck at the Diving World Cup in Canada. Posting a photo alongside Andrea, the caption read: "In exactly 15 days Andrea will start her A-levels exams but today she is flying to #Montreal #Canada for the 2nd leg of the #diving #worldcup. Very proud of your vision, determination and incredible hard work mon [duck emoji]. Go and get'em! #goAndrea @andreassirieix04."

Speaking to The Times in June 2023, Fred couldn't help but get emotional when asked about Andrea's career. "I could cry when I think about the chances she has been given, at how sport has made her this very confident and focused young woman who knows exactly what she wants in life," he said.

Clearly a doting dad to both of his children, Fred got equally sentimental while talking to The Telegraph about Andrea and Lucien in January. Asked to reflect on the best days of his life, he said: "The days that my children were born.

"My daughter Andrea is 18 this year, and my son Lucien recently turned 13. It's such a simple thing to wake up and take your children to school. I remember so well taking my son to his classroom for the first time. Andrea is an Olympic diver, who competed for Team GB in Tokyo. They're both lovely young people, kind and generous. I'm very proud of them, and I couldn't wish for better children."