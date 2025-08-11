Bruce Willis' wife calls husband 'not that guy' in rare marriage comment

Emma Heming Willis has made a surprising revelation about her marriage to Bruce Willis – and it has everything to do with high heels.

Although the 5'10" model towers over her 6'0" husband when wearing heels, Emma revealed that Bruce is completely unfazed – and even praised his confidence.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old shared a sweet throwback photo on her Instagram Story, showing the couple side by side – with Emma noticeably taller than Bruce in sky-high black heels.

In the snap, Emma looked stylish in a simple black midi dress that featured a pleated skirt and modest neckline. The model's brunette locks were swept back into an updo and she carried a matching clutch bag. Meanwhile, Bruce opted for a black V-neck sweater layered over a white T-shirt and a pair of gray pants.

Over the image, Bruce's wife of 17 years penned: "You ever hear about those kinda guys who don't want their ladies wearing heels so they don't look short? Yeah, Bruce is not that guy."

The couple tied the knot back in December 2009 and share two daughters – Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

The actor is also a father to Rumer, 36, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, from his previous marriage with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Summer vacation

Although the family resides in Los Angeles, the MakeTime Wellness founder also spends a lot of time in Idaho – where her husband, as well as his ex-wife Demi, have owned property for at least three decades.

Bruce's dementia battle

Emma is set to release her book honoring Bruce and their journey through his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in September. The work is titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022, before his diagnosis was updated to FTD a year later.

The model opened up to Town & Country about how the family have dealt with Bruce's diagnosis. "I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy," she shared.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added. "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

Emma continued: "But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure. Obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," however, "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."