Gisele Bundchen 'marries Joaquim Valente in private ceremony' 10 months after welcoming baby boy

Congratulations to Gisele Bundchen, who has 'married' her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel, 45, and Joaquim, 38, exchanged vows in a small, private ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on December 3 after obtaining a marriage license two days earlier on December 1, according to TMZ.

The couple's marriage comes 10 months after they welcomed their first child together in February, a baby boy whose name they have not publicly revealed.

Gisele is also a mother to Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady.

© Instagram Gisele has 'married' Ju-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

Gisele began dating Joaquim in June 2023, following her divorce from Tom after 13 years of marriage.

Tom confirmed they had split in October 2022 in an Instagram statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

© Getty Images Gisele and Tom split in October 2022

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

"However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele met Joaquim when her son Benjamin encouraged her to take jiu-jitsu classes at Joaquim's studio, Valente Brothers, in Miami, Florida, which he runs with his brothers Pedro and Gui.

"I'm so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers] because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends. Joaquim especially," she later told Vanity Fair.

© Instagram Gisele and Joaquim welcomed a son in February

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Speaking about their romance in March 2024, Gisele told the New York Times: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

Gisele also denied that she and Joaquim began a romantic relationship while she was still married to Tom.

© Instagram Gisele and Joaquim have not publicly shared their son's name

"That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she reflected.

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."