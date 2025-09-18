Serena Williams dishes on sister Venus' wedding, from dresses to hairstyles

Serena and Venus Williams are as tight as sisters can be, even as once-fierce professional rivals. The siblings and tennis icons have joined forces for a new podcast, Stockton Street, looking back on their legendary careers, ups and downs and all, plus their personal lives in the spotlight. That includes, as they've promised, their love lives, particularly prescient given recent happenings. While Serena, 43, has been married to Alexis Ohanian since 2017 (sharing two daughters with him), Venus, 45, is newly engaged to model and actor Andrea Preti.

Speaking with People ahead of the launch of their podcast, Serena dished on her close bond with her sister, including being the one she came to when things needed to be planned and organized. "We talk every day now because we have so much going on. Well, let me rephrase that. Venus has so much planning that she's doing that I'm just talking to her all the time," she explained.

While she didn't explicitly state that it was for her older sister's wedding, a lot of the topics she brought up ended up pointing that way. "I'm the person that gets things done," she noted, saying her sister often called for her assistance with "styling" and their conversations would go: "Can you help me arrange this? Can you call?"

"She wanted me to help her with some dresses, or was it hairstyles?" the mom-of-two shared. "She wanted literally 14 hairstyles — and she was like, 'What do you think'? So she sent me her options and within 30 minutes I had them not only done, but in a PDF file what hairstyle looked best on everyone."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Serena William's Family Life

The Serena Ventures founder recalled: "So I pulled out my computer because I work in [venture capital] and you just got to get things done. I'm the person that arranges things, I'm like the planner. I plan everything like the event," adding: "I'm the person that gets things done." Venus and Andrea, 37, were first linked last year, with the Grand Slam champ announcing news of their engagement in the sweetest fashion.

© Getty Images Andrea Preti and Venus Williams are engaged, and are now in wedding planning mode

"My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing," she shared in a post-match interview in July. "You guys don't know how much work goes into this, like it's 9 to 5 except you're running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this, and it's wonderful to be here. He's never seen me play."

© Getty Images The Williams sisters recently reunited for a new podcast, "Stockton Street"

Speaking with PopSugar recently, Venus also spoke passionately about another new venture with Serena, the Williams Family Excellence Program, focused on spotlighting and providing necessary resources to under-privileged and underserved youth, an initiative they'd announced at the 2025 US Open.

© Getty Images "We talk every day now because we have so much going on."

"This is a real dream, because I see how much tennis has given back to me and how many doors will be opened through the sport," she told the publication. "And you can further your education, and you can learn so much about yourself. So this dream is definitely incredible because we get to give that back to other young people. And I literally cannot imagine my life without the sport."