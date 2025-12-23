Venus Williams is married! Inside tennis star's lavish 5-day wedding featuring multiple dresses, a yacht party, and more

Venus Williams was serving on her wedding day – rocking four dresses on the big day and over 10 across the five-day celebration! The multiple Olympian and Grand Slam winner married her husband Andrea Preti in their Palm Beach home, three months after their first wedding in Italy, revealing that they "didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork" in Italy so "decided to have a second wedding".

This time around, the pair celebrated across five days, with the special day seeing Venus wear four luxurious and sophisticated dresses, beginning with a silk halterneck column dress with a cape by Alexandra Grecco, known for her ethereal yet modern bridal gowns, for the pre-ceremony cocktail event, and a lace and silk gown by Eve of Milady for "getting ready".

To walk down the aisle, Venus told Vogue magazine that she "wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love and that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding," choosing a dress from haute couture designer Georges Hobeika with a lace bustier and semi-sheer lace skirt with silk white panelling.

"When I saw Venus, she was beautiful, like a goddess," said Andrea, a model and restaurant owner whom Venus met in June 2024 at a Milan Fashion Week.

Venus surprised Andrea by walking down the aisle to "Ovunque Sarai" by Irama, which she revealed is a "very meaningful song" to her husband, and the pair also enjoyed their first cake cutting as a couple, as "traditional wedding cakes aren’t a part of Italian culture".

For the afterparty, Venus was ready to let loose, wearing a fun high-low dress with lace detailing and off-the-shoulder sleeves by British-Italian fashion designer Veni Infantino, with shoes by Betsey Johnson, and jewelry by Messika.

"I like to have a lot of fun," said Venus, joking that her stylist Kesha McLeod "didn’t realize I was so crazy."

© Getty Andrea and Venus in February 2025

For their vows, they decided to write their own commitment to each other – although Andrea did ask Venus to finish hers in Italian: "She speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it."

The day before, the pair signed the required paperwork at the local courthouse in a private moment. The dress she wore to the courthouse was by Morilee New York, a silk long-sleeved dress with a Bardot neckline with lace detailing and lace veil – and to keep a low profile, she changed outfits, leaving City Hall in a classic short skirt and top with a Gigi Burris hat.

© GC Images Andrea and Venus married in Italy in September and again in Florida

Day one of their wedding week kicked off with 12 friends and family "singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other" on a yacht that her sister Serena – also a world famous tennis player – had gifted the couple, before Venus' bridal shower took place on Tuesday, and was "boudoir-themed," with the athlete wearing a Victorian-inspired lingerie dress with a corset top and lace trumpet skirt with a billowing train by the statement-making designer Kim Kassas with David Yurman jewelry.

Serena wore the bodyduit from the music video for "Sorry" by Beyonce

After dinner, the girls "split into teams to channel our inner Beyoncé for an epic dance battle complete with custom awards" – and yes, Serena did wear her outfit from Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video.

Each day they hosted a casual pool party at their house, including the 25 members of Andrea's family and friends who flew from Italy for the celebration, and Andrea also arranged for a stunning dinner for the guests in Miami, for which Venus wore Wona Concept, and "added an embellished jacket to complete the look".

© GC Images Andrea and Venus celebrated across five days

The 45-year-old also held a sports tournament that saw guests compete in volleyball, tennis, dodgeball, wheelbarrow races, and pickleball; Venus wore a Nadia Manjarrez Bridal dress for the event.

The night before the wedding, the pair hosted a dinner in their backyard, with "intentional" styling that saw the women in suits and the men dressed more casually. Venus wore a unique semi-sheer lace tuxedo dress by Natali & Meital bridal for the arrival, and then changed into a Halterneck princess dress by Anne Barge for the dinner.

Venus later took to the stage to give a speech during the dinner, wearing Jaclyn Whyte Couture, a white mini dress with military style cape jacket with a bejeweled cumberband that cinched the waist.