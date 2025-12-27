Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty prepare to tie the knot in lavish Cotswolds ceremony - exclusive details and best photos

The big day is finally here, and already, the final preparations are underway for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's lavish Cotswolds wedding.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, couldn't help his excitement, documenting a beautiful winter sunset as he woke up. "Morning of our wedding," he penned, alongside a white love heart emoji.

1/ 6 The photograph showed the sprawling Cotswolds countryside, a pool and a bright orange sunset, the perfect start to such a special day.



2/ 6 While fans are yet to hear from the blushing bride, one person who is more than ready for the big day is Holly's close family friend, Romeo Beckham, who shared a quick photo of himself donning a black bow tie.





3/ 6 © HELLO! A source told HELLO! that arrivals are set to begin at Bath Abbey – Holly and Adam's spectacular and historic venue that can hold up to 1,200 guests – at 11:30am, where all the guests and the bride and groom will enter through the front door, which can be seen here. "With just a couple of hours before guests were due to arrive this morning, the atmosphere at Bath Abbey was already palpable," the source told us.

4/ 6 © HELLO!

"The 15ft tall carved wooden door entrance to the abbey was adorned with hundreds of white roses. And by 9:30am, the Abbey organist was already warming up their hands on the keyboard."



5/ 6 © HELLO! The source added: "We are all set to go. Guests will be arriving between 11am and 11:30am. So I believe the service will be starting at around midday. There is a cordoned-off area for guest arrivals and a pen for the world’s media. There is a real buzz about the place. I suspect it’ll be rammed by midday. Bath is a huge tourist pull anyway. Add the fact that it’s Christmas and a Saturday. It's going to be packed."



6/ 6 © HELLO! Classic wedding theme The beautiful colour scheme of the big day was clearly on display, reflected in Holly and Adam's flowers of choice - classically stylish white roses, which adorn every entrance to the historic venue.



On the ground reporting by Richard Simpson.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's spectacular venue Bath Abbey

Pre-wedding drama

Just like any other wedding day, Holly and Adam's big day hasn't been exempt from its fair share of family drama. According to reports, Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, who shares her son with her husband Mark, hasn't been invited to the big day.

Caroline was allegedly not invited to Holly's hen do, which caused Adam's aunt Louise to weigh in, sharing details and shared details on the ongoing drama.

Bethany can be seen behind Holly

Talking about Caroline, Adam's aunt Louise wrote, in part: "A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night."

She added, "I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

Victoria Beckham was a guest at Holly's hen do

The public statement prompted Adam to release a statement of his own in which he explained there are "two sides to every story, and asked that people refrain from commenting, as his sister Bethany, who appears to have a close relationship with Holly, including being a bridesmaid, has been "targeted."