Holly Ramsay's celebrity guests: see the best-dressed wedding arrivals

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and her Olympic swimmer partner's nuptials were attended by a guest list of the who's who of British celebrities, with everyone from David, Victoria and Harper Beckham, to celebrity chef Marcus Wareing in attendance.
Read on to see their impossibly stylish ensembles…
Victoria Beckham in... Victoria Beckham
VB looked flawless as ever in a dark green gown by her own brand.
Harper Beckham's satin dress
Harper Beckham battled the winds as she arrived at the wedding wearing her usual choice of satin dress, designed by her mother.
VB's trademark glasses
Victoria Beckham shielded her eyes from the December sun - and made a fashion statement at the same time.
David's formal look
Not one to be outdone in the style stakes, David Beckham was just as well-dressed as his family members in his smart coat and bow tie ensemble.
Cruz's cool look
Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria, kept warm in a stylish coat atop his suit.
Romeo Beckham's black tie attire
As her prepared to make the two-hour journey from his home in the Cotswolds, Romeo Beckham shared a snap of himself in a dapper black bow tie, setting the tone for the day
Sara Davies
Dragon's Den star Sara Davies looked lovely wearing a navy blue patterned dress featuring capped sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Here's hoping it's warm in the church, otherwise it's set to be a chilly day for the business woman!
MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing
Gordon Ramsay's fellow chef Marcus Wareing looked smart in a bow tie and dinner jacket as he arrived at the special occasion.
Tana Ramsay in Victoria Beckham
Holly's mother, Tana Ramsay, made the perfect mother-of-the-bride in a festive dark green dress, designed by Victoria Beckham. She added lace detailed shoes and wore her glossy hair in loose waves.
Tilly Ramsay as bridesmaid
Holly's younger daughter Tilly Ramsay also wore a Victoria Beckham dress as she entered with her fellow bridesmaids
Stay tuned for more celebrity guests in all their finery...