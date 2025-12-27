Holly Ramsay's celebrity guests: see the best-dressed wedding arrivals

When the Beckhams are close family friends, you know your wedding is set to be a parade of impeccably well-dressed guests, and that is certainly the case today at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's Bath wedding.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and her Olympic swimmer partner's nuptials were attended by a guest list of the who's who of British celebrities, with everyone from David, Victoria and Harper Beckham, to celebrity chef Marcus Wareing in attendance.

Read on to see their impossibly stylish ensembles…

© BACKGRID Victoria Beckham in... Victoria Beckham VB looked flawless as ever in a dark green gown by her own brand.

© BACKGRID Harper Beckham's satin dress Harper Beckham battled the winds as she arrived at the wedding wearing her usual choice of satin dress, designed by her mother.

© BACKGRID VB's trademark glasses Victoria Beckham shielded her eyes from the December sun - and made a fashion statement at the same time.

© BACKGRID David's formal look Not one to be outdone in the style stakes, David Beckham was just as well-dressed as his family members in his smart coat and bow tie ensemble.

© BACKGRID Cruz's cool look Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria, kept warm in a stylish coat atop his suit.



Romeo Beckham's black tie attire As her prepared to make the two-hour journey from his home in the Cotswolds, Romeo Beckham shared a snap of himself in a dapper black bow tie, setting the tone for the day



© PA Images via Getty Images Sara Davies Dragon's Den star Sara Davies looked lovely wearing a navy blue patterned dress featuring capped sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Here's hoping it's warm in the church, otherwise it's set to be a chilly day for the business woman!

© PA Images via Getty Images MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing Gordon Ramsay's fellow chef Marcus Wareing looked smart in a bow tie and dinner jacket as he arrived at the special occasion.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tana Ramsay in Victoria Beckham Holly's mother, Tana Ramsay, made the perfect mother-of-the-bride in a festive dark green dress, designed by Victoria Beckham. She added lace detailed shoes and wore her glossy hair in loose waves.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tilly Ramsay as bridesmaid Holly's younger daughter Tilly Ramsay also wore a Victoria Beckham dress as she entered with her fellow bridesmaids

Stay tuned for more celebrity guests in all their finery...