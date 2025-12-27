Holly Ramsay's celebrity guests: see the best-dressed wedding arrivals

Today sees Gordon Ramsay's daughter wed Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, with a star-studded celebrity guest list

Holly Ramsay's bridesmaids arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey© PA Images via Getty Images
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

When the Beckhams are close family friends, you know your wedding is set to be a parade of impeccably well-dressed guests, and that is certainly the case today at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's Bath wedding.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and her Olympic swimmer partner's nuptials were attended by a guest list of the who's who of British celebrities, with everyone from David, Victoria and Harper Beckham, to celebrity chef Marcus Wareing in attendance.

Read on to see their impossibly stylish ensembles…

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are pictured arriving for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

Victoria Beckham in... Victoria Beckham

VB looked flawless as ever in a dark green gown by her own brand.

Harper Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

Harper Beckham's satin dress

Harper Beckham battled the winds as she arrived at the wedding wearing her usual choice of satin dress, designed by her mother. 

Victoria Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

VB's trademark glasses

Victoria Beckham shielded her eyes from the December sun - and made a fashion statement at the same time. 

David Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

David's formal look

Not one to be outdone in the style stakes, David Beckham was just as well-dressed as his family members in his smart coat and bow tie ensemble.

Romeo Beckham arrives for the Olympian Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey in Bath© BACKGRID

Cruz's cool look

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria, kept warm in a stylish coat atop his suit.


A photo of a man in a white shirt and bow tie

Romeo Beckham's black tie attire

As her prepared to make the two-hour journey from his home in the Cotswolds, Romeo Beckham shared a snap of himself in a dapper black bow tie, setting the tone for the day

Sara Davies © PA Images via Getty Images

Sara Davies

Dragon's Den star Sara Davies looked lovely wearing a navy blue patterned dress featuring capped sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Here's hoping it's warm in the church, otherwise it's set to be a chilly day for the business woman! 

Marcus Wareing arrives for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey© PA Images via Getty Images

MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing

Gordon Ramsay's fellow chef Marcus Wareing looked smart in a bow tie and dinner jacket as he arrived at the special occasion. 

Tana Ramsay arrives for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey.© PA Images via Getty Images

Tana Ramsay in Victoria Beckham

Holly's mother, Tana Ramsay, made the perfect mother-of-the-bride in a festive dark green dress, designed by Victoria Beckham. She added lace detailed shoes and wore her glossy hair in loose waves. 

Guests arrive for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey. Picture date: Saturday December 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Tilly Ramsay as bridesmaid

Holly's younger daughter Tilly Ramsay also wore a Victoria Beckham dress as she entered with her fellow bridesmaids 

Stay tuned for more celebrity guests in all their finery...

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More