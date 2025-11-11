Holly Ramsay's future mother-in-law breaks silence over reports she's not invited to Adam Peaty wedding

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are set to enter a new chapter as they continue to prepare for their wedding day. However, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, 25, and the Olympic swimmer, 30, are said to be navigating a conflict behind closed doors after his mother broke her silence following claims she has not been invited to the wedding on 10 November. Caroline Peaty, who shares son Adam with her husband Mark, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message featuring a quote on a yellow backdrop which read: "The ones I love are the people who hurt me the most."

Meanwhile, the day before, she shared a second quote on a black background stating: "Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can't explain how broken your heart is." On 11 November, the Daily Mail reported that Adam and Holly had banned Adam's mother from attending their wedding. It comes after Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, took to social media to share an emotional message, confirming the report that Holly had failed to invite Caroline to her hen do.

Adam's aunt weighs in

Louise penned in a now-private Instagram post: "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply.

"A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night," the message continued.

"You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

Holly's hen do

Holly's hen do was a glamorous affair at Soho Farmhouse. It was attended by a host of women close to the bride, including her mother, Tana Ramsay, as well as her mother's close friend, Victoria Beckham. It comes after she hosted a more low-key first hen do in October 2025, which saw the bride-to-be stay at the five-star The Grove Hotel and Golf Club in Watford and enjoy spa treatments, delicious food, and glasses of champers.

Meanwhile, Adam's stag do, which is referenced in Louise's message, was attended by Holly's Kitchen Nightmares star dad, Gordon. Holly is the second eldest child of Gordon and his wife of 29 years, Tana, featuring in the famous brood alongside siblings Megan, 27, Jack, 25, Tilly, 23, Oscar, six, and Jesse, one. Adam and Holly have yet to publicly address the reported conflict.

Adam and Holly's wedding day

While the couple is keeping a lot of the details around their special day under wraps, we do know that it will be a festive affair after Gordon confirmed it will take place at Christmas during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in February 2025.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! in October 2025, Tilly spoke about her role in her sister and Adam's special day. "Me and my eldest sister [Megan] are joint maids of honour," she said. "It's so exciting, and we love Adam. We can't wait to welcome him into the family…I'm embracing that role, helping her out where I can. We're just planning all the fun things we can do – lots of surprises for her!"

How did Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty meet?

It was through Tilly that Adam and Holly met all the way back in 2021. The lovebirds were first introduced when Adam and Tilly competed on Strictly Come Dancing, and since then, their relationship has continued to go from strength to strength.

They announced their engagement on 12 September 2024. "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," Holly penned on social media, captioning sun-soaked photos from their trip to Mallorca, where Adam popped the question.