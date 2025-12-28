Did Holly Ramsay wear a custom Victoria Beckham wedding dress?

Holly Ramsay was the most beautiful bride on Saturday when she tied the knot with her new husband, Adam Peaty, at Bath Abbey.

While the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, 25, kept the details of her wedding dress largely under wraps, from the glimpses fans did get of the decadent gown, it looks like it could have been a masterpiece by her close family friend, Victoria Beckham, who was in attendance on the big day with her family.

© BACKGRID Holly's lace dress could have been a bespoke creation by Victoria Beckham

In photos of Holly getting out of her wedding car with assistance from her TV chef dad, Holly's floor-length lace gown could be seen, including a glimpse of the intricate neckline. The detailed neckline is something HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, explains is a quintessential trademark of Victoria Beckham's designs.

Laura explains: "Victoria Beckham’s namesake label is known for its fine lines and classic silhouettes, but more recently, the fashion designer has introduced lace accents in her latest collections. Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace.

© BACKGRID Holly completed her wedding look with a soft updo and cascading veil

"It's also worth noting that Victoria has been branching out with her label; she created David’s suit that he wore when he collected his knighthood at Windsor Castle in November. It appears that bridal couture could be next on her list, especially as she was famously meant to design her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz’s bridal dress for her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022.

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly kept her dress covered as she approached Bath Abbey

While all is to be revealed, we cannot wait to see Holly's dress in its full glory.

Holly's dramatic entrance

Despite being all smiles as she arrived at Bath Abbey, Holly's day got off to quite a dramatic start.

As she made her way into her wedding venue, our source says she was mobbed by photographers. "Holly's wedding descended into chaos this afternoon as photographers and security clashed just as the bride was entering the church.

"As the world’s press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car. " See Holly's entrance into the church in the video below.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay's dramatic arrival at Bath Abbey

"Eight security guards formed a barrier around Gordon and Holly as they left the car and walked around the side of the church to the main front door. The paps who had been on the back door sprinted around to try and catch up with them at the front door of the church, and they came to blows in a narrow alleyway at the side of the church just yards from 100s of members of the public who had been waiting for the church service to begin.

"They were extraordinary scenes when the security bodyguards and the paparazzi photographers clashed and scuffled as the crowd surrounding them scattered. And in the middle of the melee, Gordon and Holly, in her wedding dress, were being jostled around just as she entered the church."