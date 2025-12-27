Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss close friend Holly Ramsay's wedding to Adam Peaty

On Saturday, a star-studded guest list flocked to Bath Abbey on the edge of the Cotswolds to witness the nuptials of Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty in a wonderfully festive Christmas wedding ceremony.

While celebrity witnesses to the highly-anticipated moment included the likes of Victoria and David Beckham, chef Marcus Wareing, and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, two people who failed to make an appearance were Brooklyn Beckham and his American actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

© HELLO! A closer look at the beautiful flower display outside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding venue, Bath Abbey

Brooklyn's famous family has an incredibly close bond with the Ramsays, with Victoria Beckham even being invited to Holly's lavish Soho Farmhouse hen party in the Cotswolds.

However, as the big day drew closer, the budding chef's feud with his family intensified, which could explain the reason for his absence on Holly's big day.

Victoria was invited to Holly's hen do

Beckham feud latest

Earlier this week, Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn's 20-year-old younger brother, revealed that the feud, which reportedly sparked during Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, has taken on new heights, with Brooklyn blocking his parents and siblings on social media.

After reports that David and Victoria had unfollowed their son, Cruz set the record straight, explaining the report was "not true." He elaborated: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I."

© James D Kelly Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's recent knighthood, among a number of important family events

While Brooklyn is understood to have been estranged from his parents for much of the year, he had continued to follow them online until 20 December.

A source close to the Beckhams told us following the latest news of the feud: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand."

On Christmas Day, the eldest Beckham boy and his wife appeared to send a coded message via social media as they shared a festive photo to Instagram, posing with Nicola's family in matching red pyjamas.

Alongside their picture, the married couple wrote: "We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness," sparking backlash in the comments as followers speculated about the 26-year-old's reported feud with his mum and dad.

What has been publicly said about the rift?

While neither party has directly addressed the ongoing feud, there have been a couple of public statements of the generic kind addressing the family.

Brooklyn previously told the Daily Mail back in September: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

Meanwhile, Victoria appeared to offer an olive branch to her son when appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast just weeks before. The former Spice Girl said: "I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important."