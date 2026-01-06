Holly Ramsay unveils sheer back of lace wedding dress in intimate BTS photo

It was the ultimate Christmas wedding of dreams, and now Holly Ramsay has shared a special glimpse of her Elie Saab wedding dress from her recent Bath nuptials to Birmingham-born Olympian, Adam Peaty.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old influencer posted a video visiting Smythsons to choose her wedding stationery. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Gordon Ramsay's middle daughter shared a look at the intricate back of her designer lace gown - and it was equally as stunning as the front, adorned with beautiful lace-covered buttons.

Holly showed off the detailed back to her beautiful wedding gown

Holly's show-stopper dress

It was the large and historical venue that influenced her first choice. "It's so grand and so beautiful… I knew I needed something long!" Holly gushed and admitted that she turned to royalty for inspiration, and wanted something to emulate the Princess of Wales' unforgettable 2011 bridal look.

"I knew I wanted to wear something very traditional and quite modest, with lace,” she says. “I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Kate Middleton's gowns: that beautiful high neckline, super feminine," she told Vogue.

Holly also shared a photo from inside the wedding

Holly's dress featured lace long sleeves, a Queen Anne neckline and a very impressive train. Topped off with an equally long and dramatic veil, to add to the grandeur of the whole look. "I will never get over this dress," the bride added.

Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor, has given her expert take on the look. "It's easy to see why Holly was inspired by one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time, The Princess of Wales's (or the Duchess of Cambridge as she was then known). Although Prince William's wife wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, the timeless cut and fresh finish will live on for centuries to come. In my opinion, it's an incredible example of a gown that combines both historical tradition and modern fashion in one show-stopping ensemble. Like Holly's Elie Saab gown, Kate's also featured a high neck, long lace sleeves, and a structured bodice. Both dresses feature a certain 1950s cinematic glamour that has always stood the test of time and never fails to look stylish."

Family heirloom

As well as her Princess-inspired gown for the big day, in one of two changes, Holly slipped on her mother, Tana Ramsay's, wedding dress from 1996. The elegant vintage gown was silk with a V-neckline and pearls all the way around.

"I tried it on, and it fit me perfectly – it didn’t need any altering," she said. Recalling that she showed her mum the dress while the 51-year-old was working out on her Peloton bike. Holly's wedding wardrobe also featured a glitzy strapless mini dress, also an Elie Saab masterpiece. The dress was comprised of a spellbinding sequin bodice and appliqué skirt, and paired with silk ivory slippers adorned with fur.

Chaos on the big day

Despite the glitz and the glamour, like any wedding day, it wasn't devoid of a little chaos. As Holly arrived with her dad, our source tells us she was mobbed by photographers, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay arrives as Bath Abbey

Our source explained: "Holly's wedding descended into chaos this afternoon as photographers and security clashed just as the bride was entering the church. As the world’s press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car. "