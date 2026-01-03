Holly Ramsay's new nickname for husband Adam Peaty after controversial name change

Holly Ramsay, 26, married Olympian Adam Peaty, 31, on 27 December in a special ceremony at Bath Abbey. After they were officially hitched, Adam changed his name to Adam Ramsay Peaty to honour his new wife and likewise, Holly is now Holly Ramsay Peaty. This new moniker has given way to a new nickname for Adam, and Holly revealed all when she was writing about her wedding day…

A full wedding album was published by Vogue, and it included anecdotes from Holly about her special day, as well as her pre-and-post wedding celebrations. Holly penned all the captions for the images, and on a photo of her dashing husband in his wedding attire she wrote: "Looking good, ARP!," a sweet abbreviation for the sportsman.

© Alamy Stock Photo Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsey leave Bath Abbey after their wedding

Adam's name change has been surrounded in controversy, one because of the ongoing feud with his estranged mother, who was not invited to the wedding. But also, Adam's ex-girlfriend, artist Eirianedd Munro, has reportedly branded the change "hypocritical" as apparently Adam was against his son having a double-barrelled surname when he was born.

Adam with Eiri and George before the split

Eirianedd previously had very positive words for Holly though, "She is so gentle and kind; I couldn't wish for a better stepmother for my son. We're so glad about the news and are wishing them the best."

© @hollyramsay Holly Ramsay and Victoria Beckham at Holly's hen do

Holly's five bridal looks

Gordon Ramsay's daughter wowed with a dramatic, royal-inspired Elie Saab lace dress to say 'I do' to her beau. Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor, has given her expert take on the look. "It's easy to see why Holly was inspired by one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time, The Princess of Wales's (or the Duchess of Cambridge as she was then known). Although Prince William's wife wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, the timeless cut and fresh finish will live on for centuries to come. In my opinion, it's an incredible example of a gown that combines both historical tradition and modern fashion in one show-stopping ensemble."

There were also a fair few other looks served up by Holly during the wedding celebrations. After the ceremony, Holly changed into her mother Tana's wedding dress from her 1996 nuptials to Gordon. "It didn’t need any altering," she revealed. Finally, she wore a minidress to throw shapes on the dancefloor, another number designed by Elie Saab. Ahead of the wedding, the couple had a gathering and Holly wowed in a Victoria Beckham dress and then she also wore a spectacular floor-length Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress for her post-wedding brunch.