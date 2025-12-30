Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty put on united front after wedding sparks family feud

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are currently lapping up the first days of marital life after tying the knot on 27 December, and it seems they are putting on a united front with their first milestone as a married couple.

The 25-year-old daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana married Olympic swimmer Adam at Bath Abbey, and has now changed her name on social media to reflect their union. Holly now goes by 'Holly Ramsay Peaty' on Instagram, omitting a hyphen but double-barrelling her name all the same.

© Alamy Live News Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty married Holly Ramsey at Bath Abbey

It came after Adam incorporated his new wife's family name into his own, becoming Adam Ramsay Peaty. The pair are acting in solidarity after the lead-up to their star-studded nuptials caused a fall-out in the Peaty family, which led to neither of Adam's parents attending his big day.

© Instagram Holly has changed her name on social media to incorporate Adam's surname

What caused the Peaty family feud?

Adam's mum, Caroline, 59, was left out of Holly's star-studded hen party held at Soho Farmhouse. After most of his relatives were reportedly uninvited from the ceremony, it was reported that Adam received an unsettling text from his aunt Louise, his mother's sister, right before his big moment.

According to the Daily Mail, she told him via text: "I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams."

© Instagram Adam Peaty fell out with his family ahead of his big day

Despite the turbulent lead-up, Adam was all smiles on the day with his sister Bethany Peaty acting as a bridesmaid alongside Holly's sisters, Megan, 27, and Tilly, 24.

© @hollyramsay Victoria Beckham was in attendance at Holly's hen

Inside Adam and Holly's big day

Holly and Adam's wedding certainly had a celebrity element to it with Gordon and Tana's close friends, David and Victoria Beckham, joining them in attendance with three of their four children – Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. Their son, Brooklyn, who lives in the US, stayed away as as he and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, are currently navigating their own feud with his family.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tilly Ramsay lead the way as bridesmaid at her sister Holly's wedding with Megan and Bethany in tow

Joining the Beckhams on the guest list were Dragons' Den star Sara Davies and TV presenter Dan Walker, who both competed alongside Adam on Strictly in 2021, as well as MasterChef star Marcus Wareing.

Having tied the knot at Bath Abbey, the newlyweds, who met in 2021 when Tilly Ramsay also competed in Strictly with Adam, headed to Kin House for their reception.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sara Davies was all smiles upon arrival for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay at Bath Abbey

Holly's dress, which was seen peeking through a cape as she arrived at the ceremony, is thought to be a Victoria Beckham number.

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly concealed her dress with a white satin cape

"Victoria Beckham’s namesake label is known for its fine lines and classic silhouettes, but more recently, the fashion designer has introduced lace accents in her latest collections. Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, who reports on the Beckham family's fashion, tells us.

"It's also worth noting that Victoria has been branching out with her label; she created David’s suit that he wore when he collected his knighthood at Windsor Castle in November," Laura added. "It appears that bridal couture could be next on her list, especially as she was famously meant to design her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's bridal dress for her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022."