Holly Ramsay unveils 5 wedding dresses for Adam Peaty nuptials - including secret Victoria Beckham design

When Holly Ramsay entered Bath Abbey to marry her beau, Olympian Adam Peaty, she wore a long white cloak, keeping her bridal look a total secret. The big reveal was certainly worth the wait! Gordon Ramsay's daughter has finally unveiled her dramatic, royal-inspired Elie Saab lace dress – alongside four other bridal looks in a Vogue interview. Here's everything we know about her choice of designers on her special day...

Princess dress

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay are pictured arriving at Bath Abbey for her wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty

Holly revealed all the details about her chosen dresses. It was the large and historical venue that influenced her first choice. "It's so grand and so beautiful… I knew I needed something long!" Turning to royalty for inspiration, the 26-year-old wanted something to emulate Princess Kate's 2011 bridal look. Holly's dress featured lace long sleeves, a Queen Anne neckline and a very impressive train. Topped off with an equally long and dramatic veil, to add to the grandeur of the whole look. "I will never get over this dress," she told Vogue.

Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor, has given her expert take on the look. "It's easy to see why Holly was inspired by one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time, The Princess of Wales's (or the Duchess of Cambridge as she was then known). Although Prince William's wife wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, the timeless cut and fresh finish will live on for centuries to come. In my opinion, it's an incredible example of a gown that combines both historical tradition and modern fashion in one show-stopping ensemble. Like Holly's Elie Saab gown, Kate's also featured a high neck, long lace sleeves, and a structured bodice. Both dresses feature a certain 1950s cinematic glamour that has always stood the test of time and never fails to look stylish."

Special heirloom dress

Holly's first change of the day was an important one – slipping into her mother Tana's own wedding dress from her 1996 nuptials to Gordon. "It's beautiful: silk with a V-neckline and pearls all the way around. I tried it on, and it fit me perfectly – it didn’t need any altering," she said. Recalling that she showed her mum the dress while the 51-year-old was working out on her Peloton bike. A funny moment we're sure they will remember forever!

Sequin party dress

But two dresses on the day were not enough for this beautiful bride, as she wanted a party look - and Elie Saab delivered that too. The chosen design was a bandeau mini dress with mesmerising sequin bodice and appliqué skirt. Teamed with fluffy slipper heels, the fun and flirty look was ideal for the spicy-margarita-fueled party. Adam also treated himself to an outfit change, switching up his black tux for a white jacket to dance the night away.

Pre-wedding slip dress

While family friend Victoria Beckham did not design her main dress, she did create her pre-wedding look. The brunette beauty slipped into a stunning silk number teamed with a vintage Chanel bag she managed to track down on eBay! Victoria has long been a family friend of Gordon and Tana's, so it was unsurprising that she would put her expertise to good use for Holly's big day. While Holly's looks certainly stole the show, her bridesmaids were also glowing in VB, headed up by two Maids of Honour, sisters Tilly and Megan. Red was the chosen colour, and they sashayed down the aisle in their figure-hugging dresses in style.

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly Ramsay's bridesmaids arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

Beautiful brunch dress

"The day after our wedding, we hosted an intimate brunch for the bridal and groom’s parties," Holly told Vogue. Despite it being a hungover brunch, Holly pulled out all the stops in a red-carpet-worthy low-backed dress. "I loved wearing this Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress… I mean, those shoulders were incredible!" she said. This day was also Adam's birthday, so double celebrations were in order.

Special roles for family members

Holly's twin, Jack, walked with his mum Tana to lead the bridal party down the aisle – a very special honour. Then, Adam’s son from a previous relationship, George, also played a key role on the big day as he presented the happy couple with their rings inside the abbey. It also wouldn't be a good wedding without a heartfelt speech from the father of the bride, and Gordon didn't disappoint. "Listening to dad’s speech, looking around the room and feeling overwhelmed with the love and the happiness on our guests’ faces," Holly said. She also admitted that he tears up every time the wedding is mentioned – aww!

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon has a close relationship with his daughter

Honeymoon plans

The newlyweds are already on their honeymoon, enjoying their first few weeks as husband and wife. Ahead of jetting off, Holly joked: "We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea – that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren’t basing our honeymoon around a 25-metre pool…"