Cary Elwes reveals the key to his 25-year marriage with wife: 'That's a very important part'

The Dead Man's Wire star Cary Elwes celebrated an impressive 25 years with his wife Lisa Marie in June.

Mindset is everything when it comes to a successful marriage and the actor revealed his valuable advice that made all the difference in his relationship.

© Getty Images Cary has been with Lisa since 1991

Cary expressed that their joint priority is "living in gratitude." He expressed: "I think that's a very important part of our relationship, not just for each other, but for what we have," per People.

The couple share their daughter Dominique, 18, together and the performer explained that it's difficult for him to spend so much time apart from his family due to movie shoots, because they mean so much to him.

He explained: "I need to be with my family. My family are who I am. On the set, as soon as they yell 'Cut!' and send me home, I'm bereft without my family." The entertainer previously revealed that whenever he's able to, he brings his family on set with him.

© Getty Images They tied the knot in 2000

The Princess Bride actor also shared the other vital things in the pair's relationship with Malibu 90265 and said: "Communication and keeping our relationship alive. Learning each other's language of love is never a bad thing. And we always make time for date night.

The performer recalled the feeling he got when he first met his wife at a fun festival called the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in 1991. She was the one who made the first move and asked Cary to go on several carnival rides with her.

Cary recalled: "We went on one of those rides together. And I told her right after, I said, 'This is pretty much how it's going to be. It's going to be a crazy ride."

© Getty Images The two have one daughter

The pair got engaged in 1997 and tied the knot in 2000 in France. For their 22nd anniversary, Cary fittingly wrote on social media: "My actual Princess Bride to be…22 years ago."

He loves being a doting husband and father. During a family trip to Hawaii in 2022, the actor posted online: "Nothing more important than spending quality time with my wonderful girls. Could not be more grateful to have this family vacation in such a beautiful part of the world."

© Getty Images Cary's daughter has the acting bug too

For Dominique's 15th birthday, Cary shared online: "15 years ago this sweet, intelligent, beautiful young lady came into the world and made it a better place." He dedicated his memoir titled As You Wish to his daughter.

Cary's daughter also has the acting bug, therefore she's a student at a college in Santa Barbara, where she'll be focusing on studying film.