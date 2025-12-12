The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes, 63, looks every bit like a heartthrob in Dead Man's Wire

The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes, 63, attended Dead Man's Wire red carpet premiere in Los Angeles and looked every bit like a heartthrob. The actor donned a pin-stripped black suit with a black shirt underneath, and black dress shoes as he elegantly swooped his hair to the side. The performer shared a carousel of pictures from the carpet on his Instagram and captioned it: "Premiere of Gus Van Sant’s DEAD MAN'S WIRE. Wearing Dolce and Gabbana. Hair and make up by: Soni Lee."

© WireImage Cary is currently in Dead Man's Wire

He attended the event with his wife Lisa Marie Kubikoff, who sported a black dress with leopard detailing on one side, a leather brown jacket, black open-toe heels, and her hair in a bun with loose curls at the front. His fans took to the comments to compliment his ageless look. One person wrote: "Gorgeous as always!!!" Another person added: "Stylish and looking great!!" Others wrote, "Handsome as always," and "perfect from always." It has been over 40 years since Cary played Westley in The Princess Bride. Although the film became a hit cult classic, when it first came out, it underperformed at the box office.

© FilmMagic He mostly know for his role in The Princess Bride

Cary revealed that he was initially in disbelief at the lack of success that the film had when it was released. He shared: "We had Robin Wright – we had Billy Crystal, we had Chris Guest, Chris Sarandon. We thought we were a home run. And then to find out in New York that we're going to be taken out of the theater because of Three Men and a Baby and Fatal Attraction, was frankly depressing for us all," per The Middletown Press.

When The Princess Bride came out on VHS only a year later, the film's popularity skyrocketed. During his interview he also shared an unexpected accident that took place. Cary recalled how he suffered from an injury on set because of Andre the Giant's "toy," which was an ATV that he used to travel around set. Unfortunately, his big toe got stuck between the clutch pedal and a rock which broke it.

© Getty Images Cary has been in the industry for decades

Cary was traumatized by the injury and sarcastically commented: "This is brilliant. I'm a week into shooting and I'm going to be fired off the biggest movie of my career." When he finally took off his cast and saw his big toe dangling, he recalled thinking: "Oh look, it's all the colors of the rainbow." The actor assumed he would be fired, however director Rob Reiner consoled him and Cary shared that he told him: "How can I fire you? You're the only guy who could play Westley."

© Getty Images He brings his family to his sets whenever he can

Cary has been married to Lisa since 2000 and they share their daughter Dominique, 18. Although Cary has an intense schedule, he makes sure to prioritize his family by bringing him along to the sets. He revealed: "I bring them with me if I can, or if I can't bring them on location, I make sure I fly home the minute I have a break to be with them." To him, "family is everything," per People.