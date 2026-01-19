Meet Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's Brazilian model wife and their only child

Anne De Paula is originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She played soccer and was a goalie growing up. She got involved with modeling at the young age of 12, and then she got signed at 14. She went on to become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model four times.

The model shared with Sports Illustrated: "I was a goalkeeper for five or six years. That was everything I wanted to do. I started playing when I was eight, nine years old. Because I started modeling at 13, I had to stop. How can I have pretty hands and still play soccer? It's been a while since I played. But if I had a couple weeks off, I would start again."

Anne also revealed what her priorities in life are and shared: "I have a goal first of leading my town and helping my family and friends lead a better life. The reason I left my country is not because I don't love it, but the opportunities are here. But I do everything for the people I love. I want to buy my family my house."

She continued: "My biggest goal is to make the people I love happy and give them everything I can. In business, after modeling, I want to invest and start a business. I could start my own brand or my own clothing line. I would love to be able to share with people the things I love."