Meet the Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends

Behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ star-studded roster is an equally impressive line-up of women who bring style, support, and star power of their own. From long-term partners who’ve stood by through championship wins, to new faces making their mark, the Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends, who include Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Isabelle Butker, are a big part of the team’s story. Whether spotted cheering from the stands, dazzling on red carpets, or sharing glimpses of family life off the field, these women embody glamour, strength, and unwavering loyalty. Here we take a look at the Chiefs’ biggest fans – both on and off the field.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's fiancée
Taylor and Travis famously kept their relationship on the down-low for months before going official so they could get to know one another outside of the limelight. After two years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Taylor on August 26, 2025. The 35-year-old said of his fiancée: "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been with his wife Brittany for almost 13 years. The couple are childhood sweethearts and share three children, Sterling, three, Bronze, two, and Golden, born in January 2025. Brittany is an athlete in her own right - she played professional soccer at UMF Afturelding in Iceland for a year before she realized her passion was helping people reach their fitness goals. She has a degree in kinesiology and is the creator of Brittany Lynne Fitness, an at-home workout program.
Isabelle Butker, Harrison Butker’s wife
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has been married to wife Isabelle Butker since April 2018. The pair had been engaged for a year and dating for seven years before they tied the knot. Like Patrick and Brittany, the couple are childhood sweethearts, meeting in their freshman year of high school. The couple have three children together and are known for their traditional values, which Harrison referred to in his commencement speech for Benedictine College in May 2024, saying his wife’s life "truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."
Gabby Esposito, Trent McDuffie's girlfriend
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has been dating content creator Gabby Esposito since March 2024. The couple went public on Instagram that month, before stepping out together at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ceremony in June. Gabby has since become a regular fixture at Arrowhead Stadium, turning heads in Chiefs red as she cheered McDuffie on throughout the 2024 season.
Randi Chenal, Leo Chenal’s wife
Leo Chenal and his wife Randi began dating when he was still playing for the University of Wisconsin. The couple got engaged in December 2021 while they were seniors in college, and married in an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2022. Leo signed on with the Chiefs shortly afterwards in March of the same year, and the pair have since welcomed two daughters.
Erica Watson, Justin Watson’s wife
Erica Watson married Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson on June 4, 2022, just three months after his proposal. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Zion Lee, on April 12, 2023. In November 2024, the pair revealed they were expecting again, and in May 2025 they joyfully introduced their daughter, Aria Louise, to the world. In an essay penned in 2024, Justin said: “Prioritizing family is my top priority. It’s irreplaceable.”
Tammy Reid, Andy Reid’s wife
While not a player, Andy plays an integral role in the Kansas City Chief’s story. He has been coaching the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. Andy and Tammy met as students at Brigham Young University and married in 1981. They have been together for 40 years and share five children together. Andy is also a friend of Taylor Swift and her family, saying he knew her before she started dating Travis. "My family has been a big fan of hers, and we know her father and mother and that whole deal from the Philadelphia area," he said. "And her dad's a huge football fan, so we hit it off with him."
