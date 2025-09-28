Meet the Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends

While not a player, Andy plays an integral role in the Kansas City Chief’s story. He has been coaching the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. Andy and Tammy met as students at Brigham Young University and married in 1981. They have been together for 40 years and share five children together. Andy is also a friend of Taylor Swift and her family, saying he knew her before she started dating Travis. "My family has been a big fan of hers, and we know her father and mother and that whole deal from the Philadelphia area," he said. "And her dad's a huge football fan, so we hit it off with him."

