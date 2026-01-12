Inside Maury Povich's 42-year marriage to anchor wife Connie Chung, whom he credits with the success of his career

In Connie's memoir titled Connie: A Memoir, she credited Maury for helping her tremendously with her career.

She wrote: "Were it not for Maury, I could never have had the career I had. He has been my foundation, my support beam, my love, my partner in every way, for decades. He helped me navigate my treacherous path up the ladder. I used to think I could survive without him. The guy in me told me, 'I was not dependent on anyone.' I was just another white guy, just like him. Now I know I could not live without Maury."

As for how the two maintain their longevity, Connie revealed to Us Weekly: "If you really break it down, Maury and I have always had our own things that we do. I believe that you don't have to be friends with all of his friends, and he doesn't have to be friends with all of my friends. He can go do what he wants to do, and I'll do what I want to do."

She added: "We always come together and have dinner together — sometimes we have lunch together too — but we don't get in each other's hair."