Inside Maury Povich's 42-year marriage to anchor wife Connie Chung, whom he credits with the success of his career

Maury Povich has been married for an impressive 42 years to veteran news anchor Connie Chung. The two tied the knot in 1984 and have been inseparable ever since. Learn all about their love life below.
Who is Connie Chung?
Connie was born in Washington D.C. and her large family, which included nine siblings, originally immigrated from China. She studied journalism at the University of Maryland and graduated in 1969.
Connie got her start at WTTG-TV in the early 1970s. She worked her way up the ranks and in 1993, she made history for being the first woman and first Asian American who had the opportunity to co-chair the CBS Evening News.
Relationship timeline
The duo first met in 1969, while they were both TV news reporters who were employed at WTTG-TV.
Maury proposed several times, while they were in a long-distance relationship, and when Connie finally said "yes," the two tied the knot in 1984. Together, they adopted Matthew Jay Povich, 30.
Prior to being with Connie, Maury was married to his first wife Phyllis Minkoff between 1962 to 1979. The two had two children named Susan Anne Povich, 61, and Amy Joyce Povich, 58.
What has Connie said about Maury?
In Connie's memoir titled Connie: A Memoir, she credited Maury for helping her tremendously with her career.
She wrote: "Were it not for Maury, I could never have had the career I had. He has been my foundation, my support beam, my love, my partner in every way, for decades. He helped me navigate my treacherous path up the ladder. I used to think I could survive without him. The guy in me told me, 'I was not dependent on anyone.' I was just another white guy, just like him. Now I know I could not live without Maury."
As for how the two maintain their longevity, Connie revealed to Us Weekly: "If you really break it down, Maury and I have always had our own things that we do. I believe that you don't have to be friends with all of his friends, and he doesn't have to be friends with all of my friends. He can go do what he wants to do, and I'll do what I want to do."
She added: "We always come together and have dinner together — sometimes we have lunch together too — but we don't get in each other's hair."
What has Maury said about Connie?
Maury lovingly noted: "She's been my go-to personality all these years. I have always thought of myself as Mr. Chung, and I still do. She was a big star way before I ever was, and I don't mind," per USA Today.
He recalled: "I'd get fired from a job. [Then] I left the job I was at, [and] I worked in four different cities in seven years. We got married in 1984, and within two years, Rupert Murdoch brings me to New York to start the show called, A Current Affair."
The notorious The Maury Povich Show started to air in 1991. He concluded: "The rest is history. And I guarantee you, it's because that woman agreed to marry me."