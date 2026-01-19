'Humiliated' Brooklyn Beckham claims mother Victoria hijacked his wedding to Nicola Peltz with 'inappropriate' behavior

Brooklyn Beckham has opened Pandora's box regarding his strained relationship with his mother Victoria Beckham, specifically regarding his wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.

Despite being usually private about his persisting family issues, he transparently shared a lengthy Instagram story on January 19, detailing what really happened behind-the-scenes pertaining to the couple's big day.

Brooklyn revealed: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to [be] a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule [it] was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead."

It wasn't just that – Brooklyn explained that Victoria took it further as he recalled: "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Brooklyn explained that his falling out with his parents began even before the actual ceremony itself. Problems first arose when it came to which wedding dress Nicola would wear on the special day.

Brooklyn recalled: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress [at] the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

The next issue that arose was regarding Brooklyn's notorious surname. He shared: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Then an issue pertaining to the seating arrangement at the wedding arose. Brooklyn added: "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."

On top of that, the tension continued up until the night before they exchanged vows. Brooklyn recalled: "The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family.'"

After the wedding took place, Brooklyn decided to be the bigger person. He went to London for his father David Beckham's birthday, however his dad's condition for seeing him was if Brooklyn organized a "big birthday party with [a] hundred guests and cameras," and if "Nicola wasn't invited."

Nicola has also asked Victoria to support her cause for displaced dogs due to the LA fires and she "refused" to support.

Brooklyn expressed his disappointment and revealed: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."

Moving forward, Brooklyn hopes to stay out of the media and wants to continue living a private life.

He concluded: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."