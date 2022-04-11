Victoria Beckham makes faux pas following Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding The former Spice Girl misspelled their newlywed name

David and Victoria Beckham are no doubt bursting with pride after watching their eldest son Brooklyn tie the knot with actress Nicola Peltz, although fans noticed a glaring faux pas from Victoria in her first Instagram post following the wedding.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham break tradition in unseen photos from Brooklyn's wedding

Taking to social media to share her love for Brooklyn and her new daughter-in-law, Victoria shared a stunning photograph of the newlyweds exclusively captured by VOGUE. The former Spice Girl captioned the post: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family," followed by a string of pink heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz - Everything you need to know

Though Victoria's sweet message is welcoming and warm, some fans were quick to question why she had removed "Peltz" from the duo's surname following their nuptials.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the first pictures from their big day, Brooklyn revealed he will now be known as Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham while his wife will become Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Victoria wished the newlyweds well on Instagram

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham [heart emoji]," the 23-year-old captioned his picture – a sentiment which was also echoed on the 27-year-old actress' social media page.

Commenting on Victoria's post, which failed to include the "Peltz" addition to her 23-year-old son's surname, one fan penned: "Isn't it Peltz Beckham?" as another penned: "Nicola wanted to keep her name in the family."

MORE: Nicola Peltz's unconventional wedding shoes just scream Victoria Beckham

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham pen heartfelt message to newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Nicola didn't seem too phased by Victoria's remark, simply replying: "Thank you!!" on her mother-in-law's post, adding a pink heart emoji.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola have since changed their Instagram handles to @brooklynpeltzbeckham and @nicolaannepeltzbeckam.

The newlyweds tied the knot after postponing their wedding due to Covid-19

Earlier this year, Brooklyn showed his appreciation to Nicola and her family when he unveiled a bold new inking of the word, "Peltz," across his chest between his cherub tattoos. "I'm so happy you're a Peltz @brooklynbeckham," remarked Nicola across the image. Aren't they just the most iconic duo?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.