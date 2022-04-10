Harper Beckham looks so sweet in bridesmaid dress at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding The ten-year-old Beckham looked angelic in white

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have finally tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's $103 million (£76 million) Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida - and Brooklyn's little sister Harper Seven was the sweetest bridesmaid!

SEE: Victoria Beckham looks incredible in unexpected mother-of-the-groom dress

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child Harper looked so sweet in a chic white dress as she danced on the lawn following her older brother's wedding reception. Photographs show the ten-year-old rocking a sweet puff-sleeved dress complete with a navy blue waist sash.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

Stylish Harper teamed her elegant white dress with coordinating ballet pumps, adding a touch of sparkle with delicate pearl studs and a string of pearls round her wrist.

Victoria's mini-me wore her sleek honey blonde hair in mermaid curls, which fell down past her shoulders in elegant ringlets.

Harper Seven was pictured dancing on the lawn in her bridesmaid dress

So sweet! Both Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, share an incredibly close bond with Harper, so it comes as no surprise the youngest Beckham was invited to be part of the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

Just before Christmas, Victoria melted hearts with a sweet throwback video of her daughter Harper and son Brooklyn at their grandfather's wedding.

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding – LIVE UPDATES

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham relax at incredible £5m holiday home ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

The fashion designer posted a clip of her youngest and eldest child on the dancefloor, with Brooklyn twirling his sister around before they share a sweet embrace and declare their love for each other. Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit.

Captioning the touching sibling moment, Victoria wrote: "Someone loves dancing with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven."

Harper and Brooklyn share the sweetest bond

Harper and Nicola share an adorable relationship, too. Back in 2020, as the family celebrated Brooklyn's 21st birthday, Nicola shared several pictures from the big party, one showing her and Harper's holding hands. "Dream baby sister," the American actress captioned the shot.

READ: Victoria Beckham and Harper's matching jewellery moment revealed

Another picture from the night shows Harper sitting on Nicola's lap as they look at Brooklyn, who is sitting next to them. "The most beautiful night celebrating Brooklyn," she said.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.