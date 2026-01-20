Inside Jennifer Garner's dating history: from A-list exes and two marriages to her very private current relationship

One of Hollywood's most beloved stars for nearly three decades, Jennifer Garner may be a very public figure. But when it comes to her personal life, she makes more of an effort to remain private.

"It doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it," the actress, 53, recently told Marie Claire about how she engages with public interest in her life.

There has also been much interest in the star's love life over the years, but for the most part, the actress has been in mostly long-term relationships, ranging from romances with her co-stars to more low-key ones.

Take a walk down memory lane with HELLO! as we dive deeper into Jennifer's love life, from her marital history to her relationship now…

© Getty Images Scott Foley (1998-2004) On the set of Felicity in 1998, while appearing as a guest star, Jennifer met actor Scott Foley. A romance quickly blossomed between the pair, and they got married at a small ceremony at their home in 2000. However, in 2003, the pair announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized the following year, citing "irreconcilable differences." Speaking with TV Guide, Scott, now married to Marika Domińczyk, cited Jennifer's quick rise to fame in 2001 thanks to Alias, and the resulting strain on their schedules, as a factor in their split, shutting down initial infidelity reports. "She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know?"

© Getty Images Michael Vartan (2003-2004) In the midst of her separation from Scott, it was revealed that Jennifer had started dating her Alias co-star Michael Vartan. However, despite the show's five-year run, their romance was rather short-lived, with the two calling it quits in mid-2004. Michael, now 57, has receded from the spotlight in recent years. In 2010, he announced his engagement to Lauren Skaar, with the pair tying the knot in 2011. They filed for divorce in 2014, however, citing "irreconcilable differences."

© Getty Images Ben Affleck (2004-2018) In 2004, after her divorce from Scott was finalized, Jennifer began dating Ben Affleck, her co-star from Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. They tied the knot in Turks & Caicos in 2005, welcoming three children while together: Violet in 2005, Fin in 2008, and Samuel in 2012. In 2015, after a decade of marriage, the couple announced their separation, with Ben's lingering alcohol abuse issues playing a factor in their strained marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, with the pair receiving joint custody of their kids. Ben married former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2022, although that marriage also ended in 2025.

© CaliGroup John Miller (2018-present) In 2018, it was reported that the 13 Going on 30 star was dating Cali Group Chairman and CEO of PopID John Miller. The couple are famously private when it comes to their relationship, eschewing high profile appearances and refraining from speaking about each other. It was publicized in 2020 that Jennifer and John called it quits. However, by 2021, they were spotted together once again, having restarted their relationship, and they're still going strong as of writing.