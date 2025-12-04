Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet James Cameron's 5 wives, including the ex-wife who beat him at the Oscars

The Avatar and Titanic filmmaker has been married five times and is a father of five with two of his wives, to four daughters and a son

Winner James Cameron holds his Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Throughout his time in the spotlight, James Cameron has not only earned plaudits (and MAJOR box office grosses) for his acclaimed films, he's also found personal joy in the movie-making process. And it goes beyond creative fulfillment!

Over the years, the Oscar-winning director, 71, has been married five times, and as it turns out, he's often found love in his professional endeavors, with four of his five wives being part of the entertainment industry as well.

James Cameron attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025.© Getty Images
James Cameron will soon be releasing the third installment in the "Avatar" franchise, "Fire and Ash"

With the impending release of the third film in the lucrative Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the filmmaker is back in the spotlight, with his current wife Suzy Amis by his side.

Take a walk down memory lane with James Cameron's five marriages, from his brief unions throughout the '80s and '90s, to his long-lasting current marriage…

Canadian film director and screenwriter James Cameron wearing a brown blazer over a light blue shirt with jeans, circa 1985.© Getty Images

Sharon Williams, 1978-1984

At the start of his career, James married Sharon Williams in 1978. Little is known about their relationship or Sharon's life now. However, it was believed that she helped with the idea for what would become 1984's The Terminator, his first success as a director. However, that same year, he and Sharon divorced when he married his colleague…

The Canadian director and screenwriter James Cameron embracing his wife Gale Anne Hurd, the American film producer. 1986© Getty Images

Gale Anne Hurd, 1985-1989

…Gale Anne Hurd the year after. James and Gale struck up a romance when she bought the rights to The Terminator and assigned him the task of directing, also being credited as a co-writer on the project. She and James tied the knot in 1985, and they worked together on several other projects, including Aliens (1986) and The Abyss (1989), before divorcing.

In 2024, speaking with JoBlo, Gale, now 70, spoke in defense of her ex when he attracted criticism for his 4K film restorations. "Let all those critics make their own movies, and they can restore them as they see fit. That's my opinion. Jim, in every possible meaning of the word auteur, is an auteur. And whatever version he wants to release, everyone should be fine with."

Directors James Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow attend the 2010 Writers Guild Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 20, 2010 in Century City, California.© Getty Images

Kathryn Bigelow, 1989-1991

In 1989, he married filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. However, their marriage didn't last, ending shortly after in 1991. In 2010, the exes went head to head during award season, facing off in the Best Director category over his sci-fi box office juggernaut Avatar and her independent war drama The Hurt Locker. It culminated at the 82nd Academy Awards when Kathryn won, not only beating her ex-husband, but making history as the first female to win the Academy Award for Best Director.

At the time, Kathryn, now 74, credited his intense devotion to his work as the reason for their split, but they remained friends. In fact, in a statement released after Kathryn's Oscar win, James noted that they'd discussed the moment several times before it even happened. "They wanted us to be co-presenters, but we looked at one another and said, 'We're not going to play that game'," he added.

James Cameron and Linda Hamilton arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globes Awards Show, January 18, 1998 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Linda Hamilton, 1997-1999

After his split from Kathryn, James began dating the lead of The Terminator series, Linda Hamilton, welcoming their daughter Josephine in 1993. They married in 1997, although the time was marred by speculation of an affair with Suzy Amis, who had a brief role in Titanic. He stayed with Linda until 1999, with some reports at the time suggesting she received a $50 million settlement.

In 2011, Linda, now 69, told The Daily Mail: "It's interesting because while he was making Titanic, Suzy at that time was the gargoyle on the end of my bed, waiting to swoop in. Now I'm the gargoyle on her bed because for Jim, the one who doesn't end up with him is always the one he wants. I'm the one who got away, and she has to live with that."

Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Suzy Amis, 2000-present

In 2000, he tied the knot with Suzy, 63, a former actress, author and activist. The pair have also worked extensively in plant-based activism together, co-founding the organization Plant Power Task Force in 2014. They have two sons and a daughter together, plus in 2020, they became the legal guardians of one of their daughter's teenage friends. They live in New Zealand together.

