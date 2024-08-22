Who is Jennifer Garner's tech CEO boyfriend? All about her very private romance

The world's attention has swerved sharply onto Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after it was revealed they were getting a divorce after two years of marriage, as well as the people in their orbit.

Amid increased attention on their family dynamics, a common thread is the focus on his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as the pair still maintain a strong bond as co-parents and friends.

However, while Ben deals with his relationship, Jennifer is quietly pursuing her own romance, with reported boyfriend John Miller, and the couple keep their courtship on quite the down low.

Here's what we know about Jennifer's partner and their on-and-off relationship…

Who is John Miller?

John C. Miller is a businessman, tech CEO, and attorney. He currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the holding company CaliGroup and its subsidiary, CaliBurger.

© YouTube/NEC America John C. Miller, a businessman and CEO, is Jennifer's new beau

He was born and raised in Los Angeles and obtained a law degree from Stanford Law School before venturing out into entrepreneurship in the technology space.

He founded CaliGroup, based in Pasadena, and they blew up thanks to the fast food chain CaliBurger, known for their west coast-style eats and the implementation of advanced tech in their various locations.

Was John previously married?

As it turns out, John was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell, an accomplished and proficient musician who is now married to businessman and competitive distance runner Christopher Estwanik.

© Instagram John's ex-wife Caroline Campbell with their two children, Quest and Violet

John and Caroline tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed two children together, 18-year-old son Quest and 15-year-old daughter Violet. They filed for divorce in June 2011 but reconciled months later.

In October 2014, they once again filed for divorce, and then agreed on joint custody for their kids, before finalizing their divorce in 2018 after a years-long separation, the same year Jennifer and Ben also finalized their divorce.

Jennifer and John's relationship

© Getty Images Jennifer keeps her relationship with John out of the spotlight

Neither Jennifer nor John have ever publicly spoken about their relationship, mostly being confirmed via photos or sightings of them out and about and sources close to the couple.

They first began dating in 2018, when they were seen together often, and remained together up until 2020. However, in a 2021 interview with People, Jennifer revealed that she was single, and reluctant to the idea of marriage in the near future.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she said. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

© Getty Images The couple are rarely ever spotted out together, unlike Jennifer and Ben

However, they were seen together once again a few months later, and by 2023, it was confirmed that they'd been back together for a year. Their relationship reportedly is still going strong.