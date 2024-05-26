Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel's cutest public appearances in photos

Take a look at some of the cutest public moments from Violet, Fin, and Samuel in the spotlight in photos…
All three together
In 2018, all three kids joined their mom for her star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's one of the only public appearances from Fin, who prefers to lead their life more privately than their siblings.
Violet in the White House
In December 2022, Violet made a big step, accompanying her mom for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two matching in black dresses.
It seems like the oldest of the bunch has a pronounced interest in high-profile legal events, as in 2015, at just nine years old, she joined her mom as they listened to Ben testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee.
Samuel's love for sports
Samuel, on the other hand, has made quite a few public appearances, more than his siblings. In particular, just like his parents, he's a major sports fan, more specifically basketball and soccer.