Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel's cutest public appearances in photos
Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel's cutest public appearances in photos

Ben is currently married to Jennifer Lopez and is a stepdad to her twins Max and Emme

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Amid news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reported marital troubles, the couple are maintaining a quiet but unified front while continuing to lead their personal and professional lives.

Through it all, however, the 51-year-old actor remains a doting father to not only JLo's twins Max and Emme, but his own children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The three children have grown up in the spotlight as a result of their parents' high-profile relationship, with their marriage lasting from 2005-2018. And over the years, they've grown into adorable versions of their parents, such as when Fin used their new name publicly for the first time, seen in the clip below…

Fin Affleck debuts new name at grandfather's memorial service

Take a look at some of the cutest public moments from Violet, Fin, and Samuel in the spotlight in photos…

1/7

Jennifer Garner poses with children Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner-Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck during the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame© Getty Images

All three together

In 2018, all three kids joined their mom for her star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's one of the only public appearances from Fin, who prefers to lead their life more privately than their siblings.

2/7

Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck© Getty

Violet in the White House

In December 2022, Violet made a big step, accompanying her mom for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two matching in black dresses.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's 'mood-boosting' workout to stay youthful at 52

3/7

Actress Jennifer Garner (C) and her daughter Violet Affleck listen to Ben Affleck testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015.© Getty Images

Legal Ties

It seems like the oldest of the bunch has a pronounced interest in high-profile legal events, as in 2015, at just nine years old, she joined her mom as they listened to Ben testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee.

4/7

Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.© Getty Images

Samuel's love for sports

Samuel, on the other hand, has made quite a few public appearances, more than his siblings. In particular, just like his parents, he's a major sports fan, more specifically basketball and soccer.

LATEST: Jennifer Garner visits ex Ben Affleck amid divorce rumors

5/7

Actress Jennifer Garner and son Samuel Garner Affleck on the sidelines during the game between the Houston Dash and the Angel City FC during a 1-0 Dash win at BMO Stadium on May 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Courtside!

The 12-year-old has often joined his parents courtside at major games, including this one earlier this month at a game between the Houston Dash and the Angel City FC.

6/7

Jennifer Garner (L) and Violet Affleck (R) attend a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Runs in the family

Violet has shown an appreciation for a good game as well, seen here with her mom at a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

7/7

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck watched as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors© Getty

JLo joins in

Samuel also has a strong bond with his stepmom, as he joined her and his dad at a basketball match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors this March.

