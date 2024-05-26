Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner's three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel's cutest public appearances in photos

Amid news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reported marital troubles, the couple are maintaining a quiet but unified front while continuing to lead their personal and professional lives.

Through it all, however, the 51-year-old actor remains a doting father to not only JLo's twins Max and Emme, but his own children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The three children have grown up in the spotlight as a result of their parents' high-profile relationship, with their marriage lasting from 2005-2018. And over the years, they've grown into adorable versions of their parents, such as when Fin used their new name publicly for the first time, seen in the clip below…

Fin Affleck debuts new name at grandfather's memorial service

Take a look at some of the cutest public moments from Violet, Fin, and Samuel in the spotlight in photos…

1/ 7 © Getty Images All three together In 2018, all three kids joined their mom for her star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's one of the only public appearances from Fin, who prefers to lead their life more privately than their siblings.

2/ 7 © Getty Violet in the White House In December 2022, Violet made a big step, accompanying her mom for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, with the two matching in black dresses.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Legal Ties It seems like the oldest of the bunch has a pronounced interest in high-profile legal events, as in 2015, at just nine years old, she joined her mom as they listened to Ben testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Samuel's love for sports Samuel, on the other hand, has made quite a few public appearances, more than his siblings. In particular, just like his parents, he's a major sports fan, more specifically basketball and soccer.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Courtside! The 12-year-old has often joined his parents courtside at major games, including this one earlier this month at a game between the Houston Dash and the Angel City FC.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Runs in the family Violet has shown an appreciation for a good game as well, seen here with her mom at a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.