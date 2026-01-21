Will Reeve and beautiful wife are glowing in new photos as they celebrate wedded bliss

Married life looks good on them! Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin have shared a glimpse at what life looks like after they tied the knot in a star-studded wedding over the weekend.

The happy couple both shared an image on Instagram to celebrate their new marriage and they are basking in their husband and wife status.

The Good Morning America host posted a snapshot of himself embracing Amanda as they both showed off their wedding rings, while his bride opted for a solo image of Will, and simply captioned it "Husband".

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin are now married

Neither have shared photos from their big day but some of their guests couldn't help but add a sneak peek to their social media feeds.

One image posted by Will's GMA co-star, Lara Spencer, showed the bride and groom being hoisted into the air on chairs with their heads thrown back with glee.

Amanda couldn't wait to call Will her 'husband'

Others offered up a look at their elegant decor which they'd chosen for their nuptials in Miami.

It appeared to be a weekend packed with love and laughter as Lara and her other ABC colleagues, including Robin Roberts and Sam Champion, also posted photos of the two-day affair.

Lara called the couple "precious," and their wedding "perfect," while Robin said it was a "magical," affair.

The son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve, was orphaned at the age of 13 when his mom died of lung cancer at 44.

© Instagram Will and his new wife on their wedding day

It was less than two years earlier that he had lost his dad who died at the age of 52, almost a decade after being paralyzed in a horse-riding accident in 1995.

He has been embraced by Amanda's family, who were all there to celebrate their nuptials.

© Getty Images Will is the son of the late actor Christopher Reeve

Amanda is an event planner, who runs her company with her mom, Victoria. Ahead of their wedding, the excited mother-of-the-bride couldn't help but share her joy.

"The bride has just departed for her first look," she wrote on Instagram stories. "She took our breath away and the emotion her father and I feel is palpable."

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. At the time, Will gave fans a glimpse of their super-romantic evening, with a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Amanda with the Empire State Building in the background. The caption read: "Us".