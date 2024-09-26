Will Reeve recalls late dad's real-life superhero moment and the heartache behind it

Will Reeve has been busy promoting his late father's documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – and there's one incident he wishes made the final cut.

The GMA star, 32, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday – which would have been Christopher's 72nd birthday – and recalled his dad's real-life superhero moment.

There is plenty of footage of the Superman star in the film, which documents Christopher's rise to fame and his life-changing injury after a horseriding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down.

However, there is one moment from his dad's life that Will wishes was captured on film because it occurred before he was born.

"There's so much footage from all of my dad's life. And from my life as well. It's really intimate portrait of a very human story and that means a lot to us," Will told Jimmy.

"But I think there's plenty that never was filmed and just daily life. One thing that I really wish that I had been either alive to see this or someone had filmed it. This was way pre-TMZ days."

© Getty Images Will as a child with his parents Christopher and Dana Reeve

He explained: "My dad was already known as Superman, and he was in New York. He was a regular guy; he took his bike around.

"He went into a coffee shop or something. Left his bike outside and noticed out of the corner of his eye someone had stolen the bike."

© Getty Images Christopher played the iconic role of Superman

He continued: "And so he sprints out of the coffee shop and chases the person down, throws them onto the hood of a car, and the person looks up and goes, 'I'm so sorry, Superman!'"

Will added: "I really wish there was footage of that."

© Getty Images Will was three when his dad was paralyzed

Will was only 12 years old when his dad died of heart failure in 2004 at age 52.

Following Christopher's death, Will was raised by his mother, Dana Reeve, but less than two years later, she died in March 2006 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, despite having never smoked.

© Getty Images Will lost both his parents within 18 months

"My mom was the best. There is no Christopher Reeve story without Dana Reeve," Will said on the show.

"My mom had no handbook when my dad was injured. She was about the age I am now. I'm 32. She was about 33, 34.

© Getty Images Will lost his beloved mother Dana in March 2006

"She was thrust into this void, this abyss, oh, my god, this man I love is paralyzed. There was no handbook, didn't know what to do and she helped create the handbook that's now in hospitals and rehab centers around the country," he added.

In a recent interview with People, Will opened up about the love and support he received after being taken in by his neighbors following his mother's death.

© Getty Images Will was taken in by his neighbors after his parents died

"I moved in with our beloved neighbors who were our best friends," he explained. "And that's been such an unlikely, amazing experience for almost 20 years."

His older half-siblings, brother Matthew, 44, and sister Alexandra, 40, whose mom is Christopher's ex-girlfriend Gae Exton, also served as parental figures.

© Getty Images Will with his siblings Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens

"Matthew and Al, always in my life, not just in the hard times, have been sources of such strength and support and joy and love for me," he added. "I mean, everybody came through."

He recalled: "I think it was an all-hands-on-deck situation. My maternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Morini, were unbelievably indispensable. And we were fortunate enough to live in a tight-knit community."