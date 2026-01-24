Will Reeve's co-star reveals incredible new details from inside his star-studded Miami wedding

Will Reeve said 'I do' to wife Amanda Dubin on January 17 in front of their family and close friends.

The Good Morning America star's wedding took place in Miami, Florida, and was attended by many of his famous friends, including Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion.

They were all made to feel as special as the happy couple too, thanks to a touching gesture from Will and Amanda - who runs an events planning company with her mother.

© Instagram Will Reeve and his wife Amanda Dubin gave each guest a handwritten letter at their wedding

Robin revealed on Thursday January 22 - the day Will returned to work - that it was a "stunning" wedding, while disclosing the special gesture.

She shared: " "It was stunning, every single aspect of it. Your GMA family were happy there, we showed up and we represented. Guys, let me tell you, under our place setting there was a handwritten note from Will and Amanda to each guest that was there."

© Instagram Will Reeve and his wife Amanda Dubin

"We loved having you there," Will began, as he turned to Michael Strahan and George - who were both absent from the wedding - and said: "You guys had excused absences, you were there in spirit."

He added: "It was so full of love, we love you, and it was an honor to have you there. I can't wait to show you all."

Will went on to explain that there weren't many photos from his big day apart from pictures his co-stars took, as the official pictures are being published in Vogue Weddings on January 26.

Will proposed to Amanda in NYC

George then went on to joke that while it was lovely having Will back, he should still be enjoying his honeymoon. "We are glad to have you back, but take a longer honeymoon!" George teased. "I know. After the Superbowl, I will see you in March!"

Will and Amanda went public with their relationship in April 2023 and got engaged the following year in November 2024. Will surprised his now-wife by disguising the proposal as a charity event, but had filled the space with roses, a cellist and a photographer.

Will and Amanda got married in Miami

Their family and friends were all waiting upstairs to celebrate the happy news. He released a statement shortly afterwards that read: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Will is the son of late Superman star, Christopher Reeve, and his wife, Dana Reeve. The anchor's famous dad passed away when he was just 12 years old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

Amanda is an event planner and producer at New York based Victoria Dubin Events, which she runs with her mom - who helped plan their big day.