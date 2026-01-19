GMA's Will Reeve marries Amanda Dubin in star-studded Miami wedding

Will Reeve's GMA co-stars turned out in the masses over the weekend as they celebrated his nuptials to Amanda Dubin.

The news was confirmed after several members of the ABC team took to social media to share photos of themselves over his big weekend.

The likes of Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion didn't initially spill who the happy couple were, but soon revealed it to be Will and Amanda.

© Shutterstock Will and Amanda made it official

Amanda's mom, event planner, Victoria Dubin, shared a post to her Instagram stories before the nuptials saying: "The bride has just departed for her first look. She took our breath away and the emotion her father and I feel is palpable."

Good Morning America's Robin posted a snapshot of herself with her wife, Amber Laign, and her co-stars, Lara and Sam sitting around a table enjoying drinks.

© Instagram Robin, Amber and Lara wowed on the big night

"Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do," she also shared photos of them all dressed up to the nines and wrote: "Love is in the air this weekend in Miami," and congratulated Will and Amanda.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. At the time, Will gave fans a glimpse of their super-romantic evening, with a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Amanda with the Empire State Building in the background. The caption read: "Us".

He released a short statement that read: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Will is the son of late Superman star, Christopher Reeve, and his wife, Dana Reeve. The anchor lost his father when he was just 12 years old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

Amanda is an event planner and producer at New York based Victoria Dubin Events, which she runs with her mom.

© Instagram Will has been welcomed into Amanda's family

The company is named after mother and it's described as a "mother & daughter team," who plan, design and produce "extraordinary weddings, celebrations & events."

Victoria has dubbed Amanda her "partner in crime," and it appears that Will has been welcomed into the family with open arms.

© Instagram They said 'I Do' in front of their loved ones

While details of how Will and Amanda met aren't publicly known, they look incredibly happy in their social photos and appear to share a passion for adventure with images of them in Paris, India and vacationing in other stunning locations.