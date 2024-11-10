GMA's Will Reeve proposes to girlfriend with sweet nod to his famous father Christopher

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin have announced their engagement! Taking to social media on Sunday, the couple confirmed the news in a joint Instagram post.

Giving fans a glimpse of their super-romantic evening, Will got down on one knee in the first photo, proposing to a shocked Amanda in front of a window looking out at the Empire State Building. The caption read: 'Us'.

Curating a beautiful setting, Will had filled what appeared to be a spacious apartment, with candles, flowers and a cellist. Photographer Allen Zepeda was on hand to capture the magic moment before friends and family joined the pair to celebrate.

Sharing a statement with People Magazine, Will said: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

© Shutterstock Just last month, Amanda joined Will at the Empire State Building where he paid tribute to his parents

While Will's late parents – actors Christopher and Dana Reeve – were absent from the milestone evening, their presence was no doubt felt by their loved ones. In October, the GMA star was invited to an official lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building, where he marked the premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in partnership with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Considering that just last month, Will paid tribute to his parents at the New York landmark, his decision to propose in front of it feels particularly poignant. The anchor, 32, lost his father when he was just 12 years old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

© Getty Images Will's father – the late Christopher Reeve – played the iconic role of Superman

Joining his siblings – brother, Matthew, and sister, Alexandra – in the documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Will wanted to honor his parents.

"In that short window of time I got with my parents, they raised me in a normal, human, grounded way, which, mostly, gives me a sane approach to everything that life throws at you," he told USA Today in September.

© Getty Images Will with his siblings, Matthew Reeve, and Alexandra Reeve Givens

"Talking about my parents keeps them with me," Will continued. "I'm so proud to be their son, to be part of this family. To reintroduce my parents to people who loved them, and to show off my parents to a new generation who might not be familiar with their story. Honestly, it's just a privilege that we can carry them with us into this future that so needs heroes.

"Superman to me is my father, Christopher Reeve. But not because he played the role; that's a coincidence. My dad was Superman to me because he was my dad, much like many children think of their dad as Superman because it's dad," the 32-year-old reflected.

© Instagram Will and Amanda went public with their relationship in 2023

Will and his now-fiancée, Amanda, went public with their relationship last year, and often post about one another on social media. Amanda currently works as an event planner, designer, and producer for her mother's company – Victoria Dubin Events.