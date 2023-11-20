George Stephanopoulos comforted by GMA co-stars as he tears up on live show following message from wife Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos was teary eyed after receiving an emotional message from his wife Ali Wentworth live on Monday's GMA.

The news anchor and comedian were celebrating 22 years of marriage on Monday November 20, and Ali made sure that George felt loved on the special day.

In a video taken from the couple's bedroom at their home in New York City, Ali was seen lying in bed, joking that it was another wedding anniversary where she was waking up alone, while turning on the TV to watch George chatting to a beautiful woman at work.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos is left teary eyed during live show

The footage, which can be viewed below, caused George to well up with emotion, as his co-stars comforted him by turning the situation into a joke.

"You really are tearing up there, you little softy!" Robin Roberts said as she smiled and pointed at her colleague from across the news desk. Ali also shared a throwback photo of the couple's wedding day on social media, showing the pair smiling while cutting their giant wedding cake.

"22 years with my one and only… and, by the way, our cake was chocolate!" she wrote alongside the picture, as fans rushed to congratulate them on their special day. George and Ali's love story escalated pretty quickly, with the pair getting engaged shortly after their first date.

They met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends, and chatted for hours at dinner together. Ali spoke about their love story during a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for 22 years

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth live in NYC

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

© Instagram Ali and George became empty nesters earlier this year

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

© Getty Images The celebrity couple share daughters Elliott and Harper

It's been a tough year for Ali and George, as their youngest daughter Harper, 18, flew the nest at the end of August to attend college in Nashville.

The transition into being empty nesters has not been easy for either of them, but they are both no doubt looking forward to welcoming their girls home for Thanksgiving later this week. As well as Harper, the couple are also parents to 21-year-old Elliott, who attends Browns University.

