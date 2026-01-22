Chris Noth's wife who he has a 27-year age gap with

Chris Noth, 71, may be notoriously known for portraying Carrie Bradshaw's on-again, off-again partner Mr. Big on Sex and the City, however, in his personal life, he's a married man and father. Learn all about his love and family life below.
Who is Chris Noth's wife Tara Wilson?
Tara Wilson 44, is originally from Ontario, Canada. She is an actress as well and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. She made her film debut in the biopic Piñero. In 2000, she was crowned Miss West Virginia.
She then appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2004. Next, she starred in the film Frame of Mind in 2009 alongside Chris. Tara also wrote the play B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching. As a entrepreneur, she opened up her own tearoom called Once Upon a Teacup in Ontario.
How did Chris and Tara meet and their relationship timeline
Tara was employed as a bartender at The Cutting Room, which is a nightclub that is owned by Chris. The duo hit it off and began dating in 2001, however, they kept their relationship private for several years.
The couple welcomed their firstborn Orion Christopher in 2008 and they got engaged the same year. They officially tied the knot four years later in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Orion was an adorable ring bearer during the wedding.
The pair wanted to keep their special days under wraps. Chris revealed: "We kept that marriage really tight. It was in a remote spot, we didn't tell anybody. It's just private. I don't get anything out of having anything about my family on the cover of a magazine," per Wall Street Journal. In 2020, the pair welcomed their second son Keats into the world.
In 2023, Chris publicly acknowledged that he was unfaithful to his wife. He revealed to USA Today: "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime."
Chris on fatherhood
Chris loves not only being a husband, but being a doting father. He shared how his son has a great sense of humor: "My son makes me laugh every day. He's got a little of my goofball in him. He still loves poop jokes," per WHO.
"He'll text me poop emojis and then sign, 'Daddy, it's Orion,' and I'm like, 'I know!' Boys never get over that."
He also noted just how fast kids grow before your eyes and added: "The other day I was throwing my kid around on the bed and I pulled a muscle in my back. He loves to be thrown around, but he's not as light as he used to be! I lifted him up, threw him on the bed and then it's like, 'Wait a minute, he's 60 lbs.' My back is going, 'Not so fast, partner!' I've got to stay young for him. He's a good inspiration to go to the gym."