Chris Noth's wife who he has a 27-year age gap with

Tara was employed as a bartender at The Cutting Room, which is a nightclub that is owned by Chris. The duo hit it off and began dating in 2001, however, they kept their relationship private for several years.

The couple welcomed their firstborn Orion Christopher in 2008 and they got engaged the same year. They officially tied the knot four years later in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Orion was an adorable ring bearer during the wedding.

The pair wanted to keep their special days under wraps. Chris revealed: "We kept that marriage really tight. It was in a remote spot, we didn't tell anybody. It's just private. I don't get anything out of having anything about my family on the cover of a magazine," per Wall Street Journal. In 2020, the pair welcomed their second son Keats into the world.

In 2023, Chris publicly acknowledged that he was unfaithful to his wife. He revealed to USA Today: "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime."