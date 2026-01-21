Meet Vanna White's new husband John Donaldson as Wheel of Fortune star reveals surprise wedding to longtime partner

Vanna White just said "I do!" The Wheel of Fortune co-host surprised fans when she announced her marriage to her longtime partner, John Donaldson. Vanna wrote to her 171,000 Instagram followers: "Surprise! We got married!"

She continued: "John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We're excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you!"

In the photos accompanying the heartfelt caption, Vanna was seen held by her new husband as she wore a white gown, posed next to him in front of a heart statue, and held his hand as they looked over a beachy landscape.

Vanna and John's love comes 24 years after the Wheel of Fortune icon's divorce from her first husband, George Santo Pietro, with whom she shares two children – Nikko, 31, and Gigi, 29.

So, who is the man that swept the model and television personality off her feet? Here's everything HELLO! knows about John Donaldson.

© Getty Images John grew up in California Vanna's new man grew up in the Golden State. From a young age, he dreamt of working in the construction industry. John started as a laborer in the San Fernando Valley. He built his career, landing a job as head foreman working on luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills. Throughout his career, he worked for stars like Richard Dreyfuss and Dan Akroyd, before earning his contractor's license.

© Instagram He owns a construction company That childhood dream of John's led to JDC Construction and Development Group. John is the president and building developer of the company, which specializes in multifamily and residential buildings. "JDC prides itself on its tradesman roots and the insight which years of hands on experience provides to property owners, architects and engineers in developing realistic plans for revitalization projects, as well as finding appropriate solutions to renovation challenges," the company states on its website.

© Instagram John met Vanna in 2012 The now married couple met at a barbecue at Vanna's in 2012, 10 years after she split with her first husband. "I remember looking at him and thinking, 'He's really cute,'" Vanna said a few years after meeting John. "We ended up talking for a long time that night." In their 14 years together, John and Vanna have made several appearances together on red carpets and charity events. Although, John has yet to appear on Vanna's show.

© Instagram The two are 'very similar' In 2023, Vanna told People that John is the "male version of me." She went on: "We really are very similar. We get along so well. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him." And their happiness is easy to see. After they announced their marriage, fans and friends flooded the comments of the post. Actress Irena Medavoy wrote: "I am so happy for you both. Love to you amazing people. I love you." While filmmaker, Darrel Puille commented: "ABOUT TIME! CONGRATULATIONS, VANNA!"