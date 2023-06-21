And Just Like That: what happened to Mr Big actor Chris Noth?

And Just Like That star Chris Noth's return to the franchise was marred after the star was accused of sexual assault by three women. The accusations resulted in the show's ending being changed to cut Chris out of the finale, but what happened – and where is he now? Find out here…

Chris Noth's sexual assault allegations

Reports surfaced back in 2021 after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that two women who have never met one another accused The Equalizer star of sexually assaulting them. One of the women, who spoke under the pseudonym Zoe, said she was raped in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004, whilst the second woman, using the pseudonym Lily, claimed she was assaulted in his NYC apartment in 2015.

WATCH: And Just Like That season two trailer from HBO Max



On Friday, a third woman came forward. Using the pseudonym Ava, she told The Daily Beast that she was assaulted by the star inside a restaurant when she was 18 years old. Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile and screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones also spoke about their experience with Chris, with Zoe stating that he was "consistently sexually inappropriate" when she worked with him.

© Photo: Getty Images Chris was edited out of the And Just Like That finale

Chris denied the allegations in a statement which read: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Did Sex and the City stars respond?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement about the situation at the time which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

© Photo: Getty Images Chris denied the allegations

Aftermath of Chris Noth allegations

The fallout of the allegations meant that he was fired from his role as William Bishop in The Equalizer. His final appearance in And Just Like That was removed from editing, and a $12million tequila brand deal with his company Ambhar was canceled.

© Photo: Getty Images Chris played Big in SATC

Where is Chris Noth now?

Although Chris doesn't have any upcoming TV or movie projects, he did appear in a play back in August 2022. Sharing a snap of the announcement, he said: "A profound play during a profound time. We’re doing it Saturday at 7pm. Hope you’ll join us."

© Photo: Getty Images Chris Noth with his wife Tara

He has also shared a series of snaps of himself spending time with his family, including his sons, Orion and Keats, and taking part in hobbies including hiking and bird watching.

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth still friends?

The pair have not publicly met since the allegations, and in 2022, Sarah confirmed that she hadn't spoken to her former co-star. When questioned about it by the Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it," then confirmed that she hadn't spoken to him since the allegations first broke.