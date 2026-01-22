Geena Davis turns 70! Inside her 4 marriages and her famous ex-husbands

Happy birthday, Geena Davis! The Oscar-winning actress turned 70 on January 21, 2026, adding another year to what has been a truly legendary Hollywood career.

From her 1982 acting debut in Tootsie, considered one of the most influential comedies of all time, through her tireless work with the Geena Davis Institute, her legacy in Hollywood has been one to behold (and that's before she returns to the screen this year with Netflix's The Boroughs).

That very legacy includes two moments of recognition by the Academy Awards, including a win in 1989 for her turn in The Accidental Tourist, her reputation as one of the screen's most definitive heroines thanks to Thelma & Louise, being a recognized humanitarian and activist for gender in media, and much more.

Over her four decades in the spotlight, though, Geena's love life has also been an active part of the conversation. The actress has been married four times, although currently is reported to be single.

Take a walk down memory lane with us as we revisit Geena's marriages, from her first union that came before her fame, to the most recent that lasted two decades…

© Getty Images Richard Emmolo In 1978, Geena began dating New York-based restaurateur Richard Emmolo. The pair tied the knot in 1981, a year before she made her acting debut in Tootsie. However, it was her quick rise to fame that did their marriage in, as their lives took them in different directions. They separated in 1983 and were divorced the following year. Richard has spoken fondly of his ex in the years since, and is currently listed as the general manager of Marcony in NYC.

© Getty Images Jeff Goldblum In 1985, while making Transylvania 6-5000, Geena met actor Jeff Goldblum. The pair worked together twice more, on The Fly and Earth Girls Are Easy, and eventually tied the knot in 1987. However, their marriage was also short-lived, with their divorce being finalized in 1991. Since 2014, Jeff has been married to gymnast Emilie Livingston, welcoming two sons with her. In 2022, Geena told People: "[Our relationship] was joyful. It really was. That was a magical chapter in my life." They even reunited on stage at the SAG Awards (now the Actor Awards) in 2024, fondly looking back on their time together.

© Getty Images Renny Harlin In early 1993, Geena met Finnish director Renny Harlin, and they got married just five months later. Their marriage soured just a few years later, however, due to the critical and financial strain caused by their professional collaborations. Renny directed Geena in 1995's Cutthroat Island and 1996's The Long Kiss Goodnight, both of which were critical and commercial bombs and prompted the actress to take a break from the screen. To add to their troubles, in 1997, Geena's personal assistant welcomed a son from an affair with Renny. The actress filed for divorce the very next day, which was finalized the year after. Since 2021, he has been married to Johanna Kokkila, with the pair welcoming two children together.

© Getty Images Reza Jarrahy In 1998, Geena began dating plastic surgeon and craniofacial surgeon Reza Jarrahy. In 2001, the duo had a ceremony indicating they had tied the knot, eventually going on to welcome a daughter named Alizeh in 2002, and twin sons Kaiis and Kian in 2004. In 2018, Reza filed for divorce from Geena, although the actress submitted claims to court claiming that their "marriage-like" ceremony was not legally binding. Their split was eventually finalized in 2021.