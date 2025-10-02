'90s star stuns fans with ageless appearance

'90s star Tiffani Thiessen proved that she is aging backwards in her latest Instagram post, which saw the Saved By the Bell actress donning a bold red blouse and blue jeans while sharing a quick food hack with her 2.5 million followers. The 51-year-old looked incredible in the clip, which saw her making sushi rolls for her children, Harper and Holt. She wore her brunette locks in subtle waves down her back, and sported a simple glam look with winged eyeliner and light-colored lipstick.

Tiffani's fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her stunning appearance, with one writing, "Still as beautiful as ever OMG," while another added, "Tiffani you look amazing!" A third fan chimed in, "Still Kelly, still absolutely beautiful," as another declared, "Tiffani you still got it," and a fifth queried, "Whatcha been doing for exercise lately? Looks great!"

The mother of two, who rose to fame as Kelly Kapowski on the high school sitcom Saved By the Bell alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez, has always enjoyed working out and eating clean. She opened up about her busy life to Woman's World, revealing that balance is key. "I've always been very cautious about my health, and now that I'm getting older and I'm over 50, making sure I have protein in my diet is always such a big thing for me," she explained.

"I slay some days better than others. And there's always a balance. You try to have a good balance of all of it, but it's not always possible. So, I try to give myself grace." She added that her work had changed so much since her teenage years.

"I definitely go back and actually laugh at the fact that I thought my hustle was so hard in my teens and 20s…So I'm hustling with all this other stuff besides my own independent hustle for my career and life and my health. We have multiple hustles," she said. Aside from Saved By the Bell, Tiffani also joined the cast of Beverly Hills 90210 in 1994 to replace Shannon Doherty.

Since then, she has starred in projects like Fastlane, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie, and will join Disney's Coven Academy in 2026. Never one to slow down, the actress is also an avid cook and hosted a show on the Cooking Channel, Dinner at Tiffani's, for several years. She has also released two cookbooks, including Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours and Here We Go Again.

"I would always watch my mother and grandmother and aunt, all the women in my family, cooking in the kitchen together," she told LAIST of her inspiration. "And I just wanted to be with them. It was me as a little girl, wanting to hang out with the cool women in my family and doing what they were doing."

Aside from cooking healthy meals, Tiffani also stays in shape thanks to her love of the gym. "I feel good," she told People. "I'm a huge gym rat...I work out a ton. And I'm very much into ice bathing. It's so good for you. I'm obsessed with it."